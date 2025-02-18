Nicola Peltz Beckham reveals giant family portrait inside private home ahead of big move

Nicola Peltz Beckham shared a GRWM video to Instagram on Monday, where her beauty squad got to work with her hair and makeup, and behind the actress a giant tribute to someone special was revealed.
A black and white photo hanging on the wall was a smiling portrait of her late grandmother, Gina, known as 'Naunni' or 'Bunny' who sadly passed away in May last year.
The duo were so close, and when Nicola tied the knot with Brooklyn Beckham in a $3 million extravaganza at her family's Palm Beach, Florida estate. Naunni was even maid of honour.
Brooklyn now has a bunny tattoo on his hand as a symbol of Nicola's beloved grandmother.
As well as the huge photo on the wall, the video showed that the couple have a large plant in their otherwise minimalistic living space.
Packing up
This could be one of the last glimpses we get inside the couple's swanky apartment though as a few days ago, Nicola shared a photo revealing she was packing boxes, hinting that a big move could be on the cards.
Although she didn't specify the circumstances of the packing, there was quite a lot of cardboard boxes. "I'm a light packer," Nicola joked as she shared a photo of her spacious dressing room.
The large room featured a rail, no doubt previously full of Nicola's incredible trendy outfits, and the space's windows have been dressed with light drapes, matching the pared-back, modern vibes.
Where are the Peltz-Beckham's moving?
While the It couple are yet to disclose their plans, it could be Miami close to their parents. The Beckhams have a jaw-dropping $24 million penthouse inside the One Thousand Museum building, while Nicola's parents' own a $103 million (£76 million) property in Palm Beach.
Another option is also them staying in LA where they are at the moment as it's practical for work. Nicola formerly told Cosmopolitan: "We did have a house in LA at one point, but we sold it because we were like, 'Oh, we're going to go to Florida for a while'. And then we're like, 'No, just kidding, we have to be in LA for work.' It was so silly of us.
"But we both honestly love New York so much. If our work was there, we'd be there in five seconds."
Fan surprise
Brooklyn and Nicola's fans couldn't believe it when they were given a glimpse inside their private bathroom. Despite the space being ultra luxurious with a large bathtub and rainfall shower, it wasn't the chic design that caused a stir. Instead, it was the state of the room!
People were quick to comment on the couple's surprisingly "messy" bathroom. "The towels on the floor!" commented one fan in shock, as another wrote: "The bathroom needs a tidy!"