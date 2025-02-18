Nicola Peltz Beckham reveals giant family portrait inside private home ahead of big move

Nicola Peltz Beckham shared a GRWM video to Instagram on Monday, where her beauty squad got to work with her hair and makeup, and behind the actress a giant tribute to someone special was revealed.

A black and white photo hanging on the wall was a smiling portrait of her late grandmother, Gina, known as 'Naunni' or 'Bunny' who sadly passed away in May last year.

WATCH: Nicola Peltz Beckham reveals heartfelt tribute

The duo were so close, and when Nicola tied the knot with Brooklyn Beckham in a $3 million extravaganza at her family's Palm Beach, Florida estate. Naunni was even maid of honour.

Brooklyn now has a bunny tattoo on his hand as a symbol of Nicola's beloved grandmother.

As well as the huge photo on the wall, the video showed that the couple have a large plant in their otherwise minimalistic living space.

Packing up

The couple appear to be moving

This could be one of the last glimpses we get inside the couple's swanky apartment though as a few days ago, Nicola shared a photo revealing she was packing boxes, hinting that a big move could be on the cards.

Although she didn't specify the circumstances of the packing, there was quite a lot of cardboard boxes. "I'm a light packer," Nicola joked as she shared a photo of her spacious dressing room.

The large room featured a rail, no doubt previously full of Nicola's incredible trendy outfits, and the space's windows have been dressed with light drapes, matching the pared-back, modern vibes.

Where are the Peltz-Beckham's moving?

David and Victoria have a $24 million Miami penthouse

While the It couple are yet to disclose their plans, it could be Miami close to their parents. The Beckhams have a jaw-dropping $24 million penthouse inside the One Thousand Museum building, while Nicola's parents' own a $103 million (£76 million) property in Palm Beach.

Another option is also them staying in LA where they are at the moment as it's practical for work. Nicola formerly told Cosmopolitan: "We did have a house in LA at one point, but we sold it because we were like, 'Oh, we're going to go to Florida for a while'. And then we're like, 'No, just kidding, we have to be in LA for work.' It was so silly of us.

© Getty Images for Balmain The stars have expressed a desire to stay in LA

"But we both honestly love New York so much. If our work was there, we'd be there in five seconds."

Fan surprise

WATCH: See Brooklyn's bathroom fans branded 'messy'

Brooklyn and Nicola's fans couldn't believe it when they were given a glimpse inside their private bathroom. Despite the space being ultra luxurious with a large bathtub and rainfall shower, it wasn't the chic design that caused a stir. Instead, it was the state of the room!

People were quick to comment on the couple's surprisingly "messy" bathroom. "The towels on the floor!" commented one fan in shock, as another wrote: "The bathroom needs a tidy!"

Check out other glimpses of Nicola and Brooklyn's home

1/ 4 © Instagram The living room Taking to Instagram to reveal his wife was making him watch reality TV, Brooklyn also showed off his ultra-modern living space, with a decadent marble fireplace taking centre stage.



2/ 4 The sofa Snapping a picture of one of Nicola's pet pooches, she revealed her giant cream L-shaped sofa with matching cushions. There are also multiple bunches of cream roses elevating the space.

3/ 4 The kitchen Their all-white kitchen is super minimal with cabinets that reach the ceiling and in-built appliances. The perfect place for budding chef Brooklyn to cook up a storm.

