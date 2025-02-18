Jack Nicholson's secluded $10m estate he bought from Hollywood legend is his private haven

Jack Nicholson has been a movie heavyweight for decades. He's the recipient of three Academy Awards and six Golden Globes and is thought of as one of the most prolific and esteemed actors from the golden age of Hollywood.

Having worked in La La Land since 1958 – the year he made his big screen debut at age 21 – it's not surprising that Jack has a stunningly impressive home in the affluent area.

The One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest actor bought a home on Mulholland Drive in Beverly Hills in 1969.

Jack paid $5 million for the home at the time and, according to MailOnline, it's now worth more than double.

Jack Nicholson's private sanctuary in Beverly Hills

The star was so keen to make the most of the high levels of privacy the property offers that in recent years he even bought neighbouring houses on the estate – one of which belonged to fellow Hollywood legend, Marlon Brando.

The pair worked together on the film The Missouri Breaks and formed a great friendship. Marlon and Jack were neighbors until Marlon's death in 2004.

© Getty Images Jack has lived in his Beverly Hills home since 1969

The following year, Jack bought the Streetcar Named Desire actor's estate.

Jack's reclusive property is no doubt his private sanctuary now that he's retired and prefers to spend most of his time at home.

© ullstein bild via Getty Images Jack Nicholson and Marlon Brando worked together then became firm friends and neighbors

The beautiful house sits on acres of land and features a terrace overlooking the Franklin Canyon Reservoir.

Jack's home also has a private pool with plenty of outdoor seating and loungers for when family and friends visit.

We don't often get a glimpse inside his home but his daughter, Lorraine, did share a snap inside one room of the house on her Instagram.

Lorraine was giving her famous dad a hug in the picture and in the background were huge bookcases. Most notably, we can spot an array of Jack's awards including his coveted Oscars and Golden Globe statues.

© Instagram Jack has his awards proudly on display at home his

The 87-year-old rarely steps out in public these days. In recent years, when he does go out to a public event, most of the time it's to an NBA game.

As an avid, lifelong supporter of the LA Lakers, Jack has become synonymous with courtside seats.

© Getty Images Jack Nicholson rarely steps out in public, but makes the occasional exception for his beloved basketball games

This week, Jack – who is a father to six children with five different women – stepped out to attend an extremely rare industry event.

Joined by his 34-year-old daughter, Lorraine, The Shining actor flew to the East Coast to attend the Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary live event.

© NBC/SaturdayNightLive Jack Nicholson and his daughter at the SNL 50th anniversary event in NYC

Sitting in the audience with his daughter, Jack was seen dressed in a smart suit with dark glasses and a New York Yankees beret as he addressed the camera to introduce Adam Sandler to the stage.

Prior to his visit to the Big Apple, Jack hadn't been seen in public since he and his son Ray, 32, went to an NBA game in May 2023.

Before that, he wasn't seen in public since 2021 – proving Jack is most definitely a homebody in his veteran years.