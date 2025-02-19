Adele's futuristic $5k feature in private Beverly Hills living room is a 'growing trend'

Adele is a self-confessed homebody.

After wrapping her demanding Las Vegas residency in November last year, the superstar said she would be retreating away from the spotlight, choosing instead to lay low at her mansion in Beverly Hills where she lives with her fiancé, Rich Paul.

The Oscar and Grammy-winning singer, 36, and the sports agent, 44, moved into the affluent area in the summer of 2022 and are more than settled it seems.

After parting with an eye-watering $58 million to purchase the home, the couple – who began dating around 2021 after meeting a couple of years earlier – began extensive renovation work to make it their dream house.

One part of their private home cost them $5k to install and looks so futuristic.

Last week, Adele shared an extremely rare look inside the living room of her home, showing the enormous media unit built into her wall.

Surrounding the TV and fire unit is a grey marble effect stone wall, giving a chic finish. The flooring appears to be wooden.

According to Christine Matthews, heating appliance expert at Gr8 Fires, the entire wall can range from $3k to $5k (£2k - £4k), though we expect Adele's budget might have even stretched further given its high-end, premium style.

The marketing expert also said how Adele's interior choice is bang on trend for this year. "We're expecting 2025 to be the year of the self-build media wall," Christine noted.

"Media walls have been a growing trend in recent years, but the latest self-build media wall product lines allow households to easily build their own complete with built-in electric fire.

"With celebrities like Adele showcasing their media walls, we can expect to see even greater demand throughout 2025 as homeowners look to emulate the home aesthetics of their favourite A-list stars."

The 'Easy On Me' singer put the impressive room on display in a video of her dancing in front of her TV and built-in fireplace while watching Lauryn Hill and the Fugees perform their famous cover of the song 'Killing Me Softly' at the Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary event.

The enormous flat-screen television was almost too big to fit in Adele's video, and underneath the fire burned away making the entire room look so cosy and inviting.

Adele and Rich Paul's $58m house

Other specifications of Adele and Rich's home solidify the high price tag.

The two-storey property features eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms, including a master suite with a sauna, steam room, office and terrace.

Their garden is enormous and features a sprawling lawn, a full-size infinity-style swimming pool and plenty of patio space to accommodate their family and friends socializing outside.

Adele and Rich are also lucky enough to have an at-home cinema, a spa, a putting green, an art studio and an eight-car garage.

The impressive digs previously belonged to Hollywood actor Sylvester Stallone. The Rocky actor initially attempted to sell his home for more than $100 million, but after having no luck bagging a buyer, he reduced it to $80 million.

The star took a further hit when it was eventually sold to Adele and Rich for $58 million, though there's no reported reason for the second dramatic drop in price.