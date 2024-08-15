After much rumour and speculation, Adele has confirmed that she and her partner Rich Paul are officially set to tie the knot.

There were whispers in the past that the pair secretly got hitched, but at her show in Munich, Germany, this week, the 'Hello' hitmaker candidly revealed that they will wed.

A video shared on social media saw Adele being proposed to by a fan via a sign that read: "Will you marry me?" Upon noticing the sweet message, Adele politely declined, saying: "I can’t marry you because I'm already getting married so I can't, but I appreciate it, thank you!"

© Getty Adele and Rich Paul are getting married

The confession prompted huge applause from the enormous crowd, who were evidently thrilled for the Grammy winner's exciting news.

Adele and Rich have both started families of their own before meeting and becoming an item. But it seems that they have managed to blend their family together seamlessly.

Find out more about their blended family here...

Adele's son Angelo from her previous marriage

In 2011, Adele began dating charity executive Simon Konecki and a year later, they welcomed their son, Angelo, making him 11. Angelo will turn 12 in October.

The 36-year-old split from her husband Simon in 2019, a year after they became husband and wife.

© Getty Adele with her ex-husband, Simon Konecki

In an interview with British Vogue in 2021, Adele opened up about the reasons behind their split: "It just wasn't… It just wasn't right for me any more," she said.

"I didn't want to end up like a lot of other people I knew. I wasn't miserable miserable, but I would have been miserable had I not put myself first. But, yeah, nothing bad happened or anything like that."

© Getty Images Adele recently confirmed she is getting married

The couple continue to co-parent Angelo and Adele told the publication how she felt an element of guilt about splitting from Angelo's dad, but how she wanted her latest album, 30, to be a reflection for him on the reasons why.

"I just felt like I wanted to explain to him, through this record, when he's in his 20s or 30s, who I am and why I voluntarily chose to dismantle his entire life in the pursuit of my own happiness," she said.

"It made him really unhappy sometimes. And that's a real wound for me that I don't know if I'll ever be able to heal."

Recommended video You may also like WACTH: Adele kisses Rich Paul and son during show

All about Rich Paul's three children from previous relationship

Sports agent Rich, 40, is a father to three children, Reonna, Richie, and Zane, though not a huge amount is known about the children or their mother.

The father-of-three is also a business owner having founded Klutch Sports Group. To date, his most notable client in the sports industry is LeBron James. He's clearly skilled at his job, having been listed fourth on the Forbes' 'World's Most Powerful Sports Agents'.

© Allen Berezovsky Rich Paul attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks at Crypto.com Arena on January 12, 2023

Rich became a father young and he opened up to E! previously about how it was tough at times, especially while trying to build a successful empire.

"As a young dad, growing a business, it was pretty tough," he explained. "But now looking as an older dad and my kids being much older, and obviously, if I was to have more kids ... I'm looking forward to being a different dad, a more patient dad.

"Oftentimes as you're building a business, you're on the go, you're moving around, and the kids grow up fast in a blink of an eye," he continued.

© Getty LeBron James and Rich Paul attend the Klutch Sports Group "More Than A Game" Dinner on February 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California

"Next thing, you know, they're walking and they're riding the bike, running and flipping around and that's the problem."

The ages of Rich's kids aren’t known, however, Adele recently gave Reonna a shout-out when she graduated from college, meaning she's likely around the 21-year mark.

While performing in Vegas, Adele gave a special public message to her stepdaughter: "Make sure you put this video online," Adele told the crowd.

Adele and Rich pictured outside their home View post on Instagram

"It is my stepdaughter's graduation this weekend, and her name is Reonna and she's graduating from Clark [University] tomorrow in Atlanta."

She sweetly shouted out: "I love you, darling, congratulations! She's the first family member that's graduated college. How amazing is that, it's a [expletive] vibe.

"They're all in Atlanta and they're celebrating her and obviously, I'm here with you and I wouldn't be anywhere else." Adele concluded: "But I love you, baby, I love you!"

What the couple have said about more children

Adele has been extremely open about the fact that she wants more children.

The London-born singer has even told crowds at her shows that she's been making notes about potential names for when she welcomes her next bundle of joy.

While performing at another gig in Vegas, the mom-of-one wrote: "I really want to be a mom again soon, so every time I see a name I like, I write it down in my phone."

© Getty Images Rich Paul and Adele want more kids one day

The expecting mom shared that her top two names were either Parker or Spencer and though Adele seemed to debate the two, she then confessed: "I can't say Parker because Rich likes that name."

She continued: "You know what else, I like Ray for her spelt like a boy's name." Meanwhile, before that, Adele told Graham Norton in 2022: "I want a baby next year."

However, the star said that due to performing commitments, it wouldn't happen quite as soon as she'd like. "[But] I have plans next year! I have plans. Imagine if I have to cancel the shows because I'm having a baby."