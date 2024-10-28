Adele's plans at $58m home she's kept from fiancé Rich Paul

Adele returned to her Las Vegas residency last weekend where she once again wowed the audience at the Colosseum with her five-star vocals and left them in hysterics with her anecdotes.

The London-born superstar, 36, was chatting away with her adoring fans in between belting out the ballads when she revealed her plans for her $58 million mega-mansion in Beverly Hills that her fiancé, Rich Paul, wasn't aware of.

Adele began by telling the crowd that she's a cat lover and shared that she is creating a special room in their house dedicated to felines since she's gearing up to foster some cats in need of a home.

© Getty Images Adele performs onstage in August during her Munich residency

"I'm absolutely going to become an emergency foster cat mum once I move into my new house," the Grammy Award-winning songstress said.

"I've created a room that my fiancé doesn't even know exists and I'm going to have loads of crates built into the wall with all the supplies."

Adele then joked: "He'll never know about it but now he might because I've said it on stage. I would happily do it full-time."

Adele and Rich Paul's $58m love nest they're making their own

Adele and Rich, who works as a sports agent and is the owner of Klutch Sports Group, are already proud owners of a huge abode in Beverly Hills, however, they began extensive renovation work on the house to transform it completely.

The couple began work on the property last year after purchasing the home in early 2022.

Adele has just a few Vegas shows left

According to pictures obtained by TMZ, the walls of the house had been knocked down and the second floor had been taken off, meaning the pair are pouring a lot of time and work into building their dream home!

Before the renovation work began, Adele's estate had two floors with a large wraparound balcony on the top level and a covered terrace below with decorative columns and chandelier lighting.

© Johnny Nunez Rich Paul and Adele attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023

In January 2022, it was reported that Adele had bought the home from fellow A-lister Sylvester Stallone.

Sylvester, 78, originally listed the home for an eye-watering price tag of $110 million, however, he slashed his asking price down to $80 million before eventually selling it for $58 million.

MORE: Inside Adele's health struggles as she cancels shows amid sickness

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Adele kisses her son and Rich Paul during Vegas performance

Given Adele said she's looking forward to moving into her "new home", it's possible that she and Rich, along with their blended family, are perhaps living in a rental temporarily while work is completed, though finer details aren't known since the 'Rolling in the Deep' hitmaker is notoriously private.

One thing that is known for certain is that Adele, who is a mom to 12-year-old son Angelo, will be spending a lot of time at home with her family (and her cats) once her Vegas residency comes to an end.

© Getty Adele and Rich Paul watching the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Memphis Grizzlies

Though it might, of course, devastate her fans, the singer is planning on stepping back from her career for an extended period of time.

She told fans: "I have 10 shows to do, but after that I will not see you for an incredibly long time, and I will hold you dear in my heart."