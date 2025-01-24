After raking in millions with her spectacular 'Weekends With' shows at the iconic Colosseum in Las Vegas, Adele has now stepped away from public life and retreated to the privacy of her $58 million mega-mansion in Beverly Hills.

The superstar singer said she was "disappearing for an incredibly long time" with some reports suggesting that she and fiancé Rich Paul are keen to get married and start a family.

HELLO! also reported at the end of 2024 that there were whispers of Adele even eyeing up a return to the UK after she was on the market for a base in London to call home for six months of the year.

But before relocating Stateside, the 'Easy On Me' hitmaker was previously a tenant in a grand, royal-esque property in West Sussex.

The singer only lived in the home for six months so it might have flown under fans' radars.

Here's a reminder of the property and the spooky reason she left it behind…

Adele's former home with ex-husband they left behind

Back in 2012, Adele and her then-partner Simon Konecki decided to rent a mammoth house in West Sussex.

The Grade-II listed home, worth just shy of a cool £6 million ($7.5m USD) is called Lock House and is situated in a small village called Partridge Green.

At the time Adele and Simon lived there, the singer was amid her rise to stratospheric fame.

She had not long released her career-defining album, 21, which won her a slew of accolades and major awards including at the Grammys where she picked up Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Record of the Year.

That night cemented her as one of the leading female artists in the modern age so it's no wonder Adele and Simon, who are parents to 13-year-old son Angelo, fancied themselves some lavish living while enjoying enormous success.

The Edwardian property might be a historical build, but the specifications are spectacular and certainly worthy of wealthy and starry residents.

The home is set within acres of countryside land and boasts both indoor and outdoor swimming pools. It features multiple reception rooms and bedrooms, as well as tennis courts on site and even a helicopter pad.

However, Adele and Simon - who married in 2018 but divorced in 2021 - moved out of the home after just six months.

At the time, the singer told US TV presenter Anderson Cooper that she believed the house was haunted, describing it as "scary" while giving CBS 60 Minutes a tour of the home.

According to a new report in The Times, the owner of the home, Nicholas Sutton, is struggling to find a buyer and is alleging Adele's comments had an adverse effect on interest in the property.

"This comment negatively impacted future marketing efforts and continues to affect the property’s reputation to this day," Nicholas told the publication.

Adele has not commented on the reports.

Hometown Glory

Meanwhile, Adele might not return to Lock House anytime soon but she is reportedly seeking out a lavish new home in the capital.

However, she is already the owner of a swanky apartment in Kensington, West London, worth an estimated £11 million ($14 million).

The singer more than put her own stamp on it by undertaking £2 million worth of renovations after receiving permission to purchase the townhouse next door and knock through, creating one big mega-mansion, racking up the total value to above £13 million ($16 million).

Adele never officially moved in on a long-term basis so perhaps she's looking for somewhere fresh that can be considered a more permanent UK home.