Adele's astounding $16m London property portfolio is about to get a whole lot bigger

Adele is taking some much-needed time off now that she's wrapped her mammoth run of shows in Las Vegas, and it seems the multiple Grammy Award-winning singer's break could include a return to her homeland.

The 36-year-old told the sold-out crowd at one of her final performances at the Colosseum Hotel, which was part of her two-year 'Weekends With Adele' residency, that she would be disappearing for "an incredibly long time" while she makes the most of family life away from the glare of the spotlight.

Adele is famous for her rejection of A-list living and culture and has been open about her dislike for touring and live performances.

© Instagram Adele is said to be returning to the UK for half of the year

Despite her aversion to the stage, the superstar completed her shows in Sin City as well as a ten-date run in Munich over the summer.

But not only will Adele retreat to her $58 million mega-mansion in Beverly Hills, where she lives with her sports agent fiancé Rich Paul and her son, Angelo, but the star is reportedly eyeing up a return to Blighty.

© Kevin Mazur, Getty Adele and Rich Paul are apparently looking for a new home in the UK

The 'Hello' hitmaker is said to be on the market for a new home in the British capital, where she already has an impressive property under her belt.

Here's what we know about the London homes Adele has on her roster…

Adele's multi-million-pound property portfolio

Although reports are suggesting that Adele is hunting for a shiny new house in which she'll allegedly spend six months of the year, the singer isn't short of somewhere to stay in the city.

In 2021, around the time she had success with her last album, '30', Adele purchased a swanky apartment in Kensington, West London, for an estimated £11 million ($14 million).

© Getty Adele bought a pricey London townhouse in 2021

What's more, the singer more than put her own stamp on it by undertaking £2 million worth of renovations after receiving permission to purchase the townhouse next door and knock through, creating one big mega-mansion, racking up the total value to above £13 million ($16 million).

The impressive abode is spread across four storeys, with the entire first floor playing home to the master suite, complete with a 1,000 square foot bedroom, his and her bathrooms and dressing rooms.

© Alamy Stock Photo Adele bought the four-storey mansion in Kensington

Adele's central London property also comes with a top floor consisting of a further three en suite bedrooms and a playroom.

The ground floor, meanwhile, is where the living area, dining room, kitchen and study are all based.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Adele pranked by friend Nicole Richie inside London home

The house also has a basement – which is structurally typical of the properties in the pricey London borough – which serves as a two-car garage. The house also comes with a 24-hour concierge.

When she purchased the house, it came with two playrooms which was perfect for her son, Angelo, who she shares with her ex-husband Simon Konecki, who would have been eight at the time. Adele and Simon's son turned 12 in October.

Despite all the impressive specifications, Adele never officially moved in on a long-term basis. It's not known if the house is being rented to tenants or if it stands empty.

© Getty Images Adele is taking a break away from performing

The house in Kensington is not the only London pad to her name. Adele also bought a home just down the street priced just shy of £1 million that her mother, Penny, calls home.

Away from the big smoke, Adele was also the proud owner of a stunning art-deco-style home located on the pebbled shores of Brighton Beach where she lived for a couple of years with Simon prior to their divorce.

The former couple sold the home for £2.85 million in 2016.

© Instagram Adele and Rich outside their Beverly Hills home

Adele's Stateside property she calls home

These days, Adele counts Beverly Hills as her home. She and Rich Paul bought a staggering mansion in early 2022 and have been undertaking extensive renovation work.

The star bought the home from fellow A-lister Sylvester Stallone. Sylvester, 78, originally listed the home for an eye-watering price tag of $110 million, however, he slashed his asking price down to $80 million before eventually selling it for $58 million.

According to pictures obtained by TMZ, the walls of the house had been knocked down and the second floor had been taken off, meaning the pair are pouring a lot of time and work into building their dream home.