Adele's $58m home to raise family with fiancé Rich Paul amid 'incredibly long' absence

Adele was brought to tears during a show in Munich as she announced to fans she was taking a break from music.

The Grammy winner, who has performed over 100 shows since 2022 as part of her Las Vegas Residency, fought her emotions as she told the crowd, "I have 10 shows to do, but after that I will not see you for an incredibly long time, and I will hold you dear in my heart."

The singer, 36, has been preparing her $58 million 'nest' with her fiancé Rich Paul for more than a year. The Beverly Hills mansion underwent extensive renovations per TMZ, who published photographs of the walls knocked down and the second floor taken off.

As Adele gears up for an extended hiatus from the limelight, the BRIT School alumni has made no secret of her plans to have a second child, her first with Rich. So where will the Someone Like You singer be retreating with her fiancé and son Angelo, 11, after her Vegas residency ends?

Keep scrolling to see inside Adele's mind-blowing estate in LA…

Adele's estate has two floors with a large wraparound balcony on the top level, and a covered terrace below with decorative columns and chandelier lighting. VIDEO: Adele shares video from inside home

The home which she bought from Sylvester Stallone does look like it'll retain one important piece of memorabilia from its previous owner, however. While all the structures on the lavish estate have been broken down, the only remaining parts are the lush pool and a Rocky statue on one end of the pool, which honestly shouldn't be a surprise. © The MLS The singer bought the home from Sylvester Stallone It was reported in January 2022 that the British songstress had bought the home from the actor for a whopping sum, although given how much it was listed for, she got it for a major steal.

Sylvester, 78, originally listed the home for a gargantuan $110 million, although slashed his asking price down to $80 million before selling it for $58 million. The sprawling estate sits in 3.5 acres of land and has eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms, including a master suite with a sauna, steam room, office and terrace. It also has a cinema, infinity pool, spa and a putting green, an art studio and eight-car garage. © Instagram Adele and Rich confirmed they were moving in together with a photo outside their home There is also a two-storey guest house with two en-suite bedrooms and a full chef's kitchen, ideal for when the singer has family and friends visiting from the UK.

Other highlights include views across to the famous Rodeo Drive from the living room, and a fully-equipped home gym where Adele can do her daily workouts. © Getty Images Adele and Rich at the Grammys in 2023 Meanwhile, Adele's fellow A-list neighbors in the private gated community her house is located in, Beverly Park, are said to include Eddie Murphy and Denzel Washington.