Sharon Osbourne responds to negative comments over UK move

Sharon Osbourne, 70, surprised her fans when she revealed that she's leaving her US life to return to the UK with her husband Ozzy Osbourne amid his ongoing health woes.

On Monday, the Talk TV star gave an interview to Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on This Morning, detailing her reasons for relocation and addressing the negative backlash she's received from her family.

When Phillip quizzed about how her children feel about the move, considering they are based in America, Sharon honestly replied: "Oh they're not happy, they are saying 'You can't do this' and it's like, I just don't feel content there anymore."

The stars are moving back to their UK home

The star also added that she felt she "never really belonged there," despite being welcomed by US citizens. "I've always been very English," she said.

Sharon admitted it actually took a while to convince her husband that the move was the right thing as he was happily settled in the US and was worried about learning the way of life again back across the pond.

Ozzy didn't want to leave his US home

Speaking to Consequence Magazine, the Black Sabbath revealed: "To be honest with you, if I had my way, I'd stay in America. I'm American now... to be honest with you, I don't want to go back. [expletive] that."

The couple's Hancock Park home was purchased for a whopping $12 million, reported by Variety, but it's now on sale for an eye-watering $18million. The stars are leaving it behind and returning to their sprawling Buckinghamshire pad.

Work has been taking place on the property in previous months to prepare it for the stars to move in, including renovations to make it suitable for Ozzy's medical needs.

The Sun reported that the plans included an extension that will house enough space for a nurse's flat, presumably an on-site carer who can take care of the star amid his ongoing battle with Parkinson's Disease.

Other features of the home include a pool house orangery, a garden room and an exercise studio.

