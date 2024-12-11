Sharon Osbourne's bittersweet clip from 'secret garden' with husband Ozzy

Sharon Osbourne, 72, shared a sweet clip to her Instagram feed of her gorgeous grandchildren Pearl and Minnie playing in her garden – but here's why it's a bittersweet time for the star…

The former talk show host was relishing the adorable moment, and she captioned the video: "Garden views. Pearl & Minnie," however this comes at a difficult time for Sharon as she remains stuck at her $18million LA home amid husband Ozzy's ongoing illness.

WATCH: Sharon films inside private garden

The couple were set to relocate back to the UK after over 20 years of living stateside, but Ozzy is living with Parkinson's disease and his condition has left them tied to the US.

"It just seems that every time we're set to go, something happens with Ozzy's health," explained Sharon in a recent episode of their own podcast. "We'll get there," she reassured Ozzy.

© eddie sanderson The Osbournes pictured with their children who are now grown-up and have their own kids

The beautiful garden in the video was that of their LA home and it was a big hit with Sharon's Instagram fans.

"Beautiful garden. Reminds me of the garden from The Secret Garden," penned one, and: "Now Sharon this is what I call true love. Happiness, beautiful views, beautiful garden, house of yours, beautiful dogs, you have everything looks just absolutely perfect for you Sharon," added another. A third remarked: "Gorgeous garden."

Sharon has a stunning garden space

It was originally reported that the Osbournes were selling up to move back to Buckinghamshire, listing their Hancock Park home for $18 million but it's unknown now if the sale is off the cards.

Does Ozzy Osbourne want to return to the UK?

© Instagram The Osbournes pictured in their US home

Speaking to Consequence Magazine, the star said: "To be honest with you, if I had my way, I'd stay in America. I'm American now... to be honest with you, I don't want to go back. [expletive] that."

© Photo: Instagram Their Hancock Park residence was up for sale

However, in a chat with The Observer, Ozzy explained that it was his mortality that changed his mind. "I don't want to die in America," he said. "I don't want to be buried in [expletive] Forest Lawn. I'm English. I want to be back. It's just time for me to come home."

Their son Jack is sad they won't be living stateside, but he does see some benefit.

"The upside to them moving back to England is they have the land, they have got the space, they kind of get left alone a little bit more out where the house is. Dad, every time he steps foot outside the house for a doctor's appointment, there is some [expletive] photographer, waiting to snap a picture to be like, 'Ozzy's moments away from death'. And he's like going to the doctor!"

What is Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne's UK home like?

The couple have a stunning UK home they haven't lived in for 20 years

The stars' Buckinghamshire home could be mistaken for a royal pad with its pool house, orangery and garden room.

The Sun has reported that their UK residence has been fully adapted for Ozzy's needs including a nurse's flat and a rehab wing.