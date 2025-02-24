As busy, working parents of three young children, Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth could be forgiven if their home was cluttered and chaotic.

However, from what we've seen, their $20 million mega-mansion in Australia looks far from messy.

The stunning property that they moved into in 2015 is a dreamy abode with a never-ending view over the coast.

© Instagram Elsa and Chris' kitchen at their home in Australia

What's more, their kitchen area is nothing short of pristine.

Elsa, a Spanish model, and Chris, known and adored for his Hollywood movies including Thor in the Marvel franchise, have occasionally shown off photos of their kitchen where the family, unsurprisingly, spend plenty of time cooking meals and eating together.

Some snaps shared by the mother-of-three show the kitchen area which leads into a huge dining space overlooking the outdoor terrace, meaning whenever they eat a meal they can enjoy the wondrous view of Byron Bay in all its glory.

The kitchen, like a lot of the house, has neutral interiors including wooden accents, white walls and grey tiles.

© Instagram Elsa's family kitchen looks pristine

One photo of Elsa with one of her sons reveals the mother-and-son duo having a sweet bonding session while baking some dough.

Another adorable photo shows the mom throwing the dough in the area – which has us convinced they're having a pizza night.

The kitchen features an enormous island in the middle of the room which is perfect for food preparation. There is also a dropped stone sink placed underneath a window offering a gorgeous view out onto their garden.

There are also pretty ornaments on the window ledge above the sink including delicate glass vases and some foliage.

© Instagram Elsa and Chris' dining area looks out onto their enormous garden with epic views of Byron Bay

Elsa and Chris, who are parents to 12-year-old India and 10-year-old twin boys Tristan and Sasha, are fortunate to have a mammoth fridge on the other side of the room, as well as a generously sized wine cooler – perfect for chilling some rose while hosting a dinner party for friends.

Chris, 41, and Elsa, 48, decided to relocate from Los Angeles to Chris' homeland in 2015.

© Instagram Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth moved their family to Byron Bay in 2015

Though the family are successful in La La Land, it was beginning to get overwhelming for the Thor actor.

He explained to Vanity Fair last year that he felt "too famous" and so moving back Down Under felt more comfortable for him and his family, where he feels right at home.

© Instagram Elsa and Chris with their family shortly after they moved

Chris also noted that, initially, the move arose because he wanted to be closer to his parents, Leonie and Craig Hemsworth, but being away from Hollywood was welcomed.

He said that he recalled thinking to himself, "I'm sick of my face," and his conflicting feelings of: "Why isn't it on a billboard? I'm too famous. Why are there paparazzi here? Wait, why aren't there any paparazzi here?"

During the same chat, he then asked himself: "Well, which do you want, Chris?"

© Getty Images for Paramount Pictu Elsa and Chris are parents of three kids

Now, he lives in a town that sees him as a true local, "one of us" a hotel employee told VF, and in a home with no room for boredom.

Chris and Elsa splashed out on an AUD$7 million house overlooking the stunning beach hotspot, which is an hour south of Gold Coast, and immediately began work renovating it into a mammoth mansion now estimated to cost a jaw-dropping AUS$20 million.