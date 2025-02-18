Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward pictured on holiday - and it's completely different to Prince William and Kate's

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh have been pictured enjoying a skiing holiday in St Moritz in Switzerland.

The couple, who are annual visitors to the glitzy resort, were joined by their teenage son, James, Earl of Wessex, as they took a break from their royal duties.

Prince Edward and Sophie, both 60, were seen with a group of friends as they made their way up the ski slopes to test out their skills.

One notable absentee was the couple's daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, 21, who is currently studying at the University of St Andrews.

The Edinburghs recently returned to the UK from a week-long official visit to Nepal, where Edward connected with youngsters participating in The Duke of Edinburgh's International Award and Sophie joined discussions about crucial interventions supporting survivors of sexual exploitation, gender-based violence, and trafficking.

Edward and Sophie aren't the only ones travelling over the February half-term. The Prince and Princess of Wales have reportedly flown to the Caribbean island of Mustique with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

1/ 14 © COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID Catching up with friends Edward and Sophie's trip comes just weeks after the Duchess celebrated her milestone birthday on 20 January.

2/ 14 © COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID James, Earl of Wessex James, 17, sporting a navy blue and red ski jacket, is currently studying for his A-Levels. He was last seen publicly with his parents as they joined the King and Queen at church in Sandringham on Christmas Day.

3/ 14 © COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID Ready to hit the slopes The Duke, who stood out in a red Colmar ski jacket, has been enjoying ski trips with his wife since the early years of their marriage. Edward and Sophie were asked about the secret to their happy 25-year marriage during their visit to Nepal, with the Duke telling the travelling UK media: "Because we're best friends," to which Sophie agreed: "That's true."

4/ 14 © COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID Royal ski attire The Duchess looked effortlessly chic in a belted navy coat with blue ski trousers, featuring a white panel detailing.

5/ 14 © COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID Safety first Sophie sported wraparound sunglasses underneath her Bollé ski helmet and goggles, as she prepared to enjoy a day on the slopes.

6/ 14 © COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID Going up Edward was seen chatting with one of his friends as he made his way up the mountain on a ski lift. Moritz has three main ski and snowboard areas, including Corviglia, Diavolezza and Corvatsch.



7/ 14 © COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID Royals who love to ski The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh aren't the only royals who love to ski. King Charles and his sons, Princes William and Harry, enjoyed holidays in Klosters, Switzerland in their younger years. Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have also being skiing since their childhood.



8/ 14 © COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID Taking in the views Sophie took in the stunning scenery as she made her way up the mountain on the ski lift, alongside a pal.

9/ 14 © COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID Favourite sport In her pre-royal life, Sophie completed a season as a ski rep in the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana.



10/ 14 © COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID Father and son After a spot of lunch with mountainside views, the royals were ready to hit the runs again.

11/ 14 © COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID Kitted out Edward was kitted out in a black matte helmet and matching goggles as he carried his skiis.

12/ 14 © COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID Plenty of practise Like his older royal cousins, James has been skiing since he was a child and appeared confident on the slopes.



13/ 14 © COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID Ski you later James and his sister, Lady Louise, are not expected to become full-time working royals once they have finished their education. Lady Louise has already expressed an interest in the military and legal sectors.

14/ 14 © COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID Mountain views The runs in St Moritz boast impressive views over the mountains. The resort has hosted the Winter Olympics twice, in 1928 and 1948.