Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward pictured on holiday - and it's completely different to Prince William and Kate's
Sophie and Edward skiing in St Moritz© BACKGRID

 The Edinburghs were joined by son James, Earl of Wessex

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
4 minutes ago
The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh have been pictured enjoying a skiing holiday in St Moritz in Switzerland.

The couple, who are annual visitors to the glitzy resort, were joined by their teenage son, James, Earl of Wessex, as they took a break from their royal duties. 

Prince Edward and Sophie, both 60, were seen with a group of friends as they made their way up the ski slopes to test out their skills. 

One notable absentee was the couple's daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, 21, who is currently studying at the University of St Andrews. 

The Edinburghs recently returned to the UK from a week-long official visit to Nepal, where Edward connected with youngsters participating in The Duke of Edinburgh's International Award and Sophie joined discussions about crucial interventions supporting survivors of sexual exploitation, gender-based violence, and trafficking.

WATCH: Duchess Sophie's royal life, marriage and more

Edward and Sophie aren't the only ones travelling over the February half-term. The Prince and Princess of Wales have reportedly flown to the Caribbean island of Mustique with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

1/14

Edward walks to ski slopes with friends© COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID

Catching up with friends

Edward and Sophie's trip comes just weeks after the Duchess celebrated her milestone birthday on 20 January. 

2/14

James, Earl of Wessex holding skis© COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID

James, Earl of Wessex

James, 17, sporting a navy blue and red ski jacket, is currently studying for his A-Levels. He was last seen publicly with his parents as they joined the King and Queen at church in Sandringham on Christmas Day.

3/14

Prince Edward holding ski helmet© COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID

Ready to hit the slopes

The Duke, who stood out in a red Colmar ski jacket, has been enjoying ski trips with his wife since the early years of their marriage. Edward and Sophie were asked about the secret to their happy 25-year marriage during their visit to Nepal, with the Duke telling the travelling UK media: "Because we're best friends," to which Sophie agreed: "That's true."

4/14

Duchess Sophie looked chic in striped ski trousers© COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID

Royal ski attire

The Duchess looked effortlessly chic in a belted navy coat with blue ski trousers, featuring a white panel detailing. 

5/14

Sophie wore a quilted coat and Bolle ski helmet© COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID

Safety first

Sophie sported wraparound sunglasses underneath her Bollé ski helmet and goggles, as she prepared to enjoy a day on the slopes.

6/14

Prince Edward on ski lift with friend© COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID

Going up

Edward was seen chatting with one of his friends as he made his way up the mountain on a ski lift. Moritz has three main ski and snowboard areas, including Corviglia, Diavolezza and Corvatsch.

7/14

Edward and friend on ski lift© COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID

Royals who love to ski

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh aren't the only royals who love to ski. King Charles and his sons, Princes William and Harry, enjoyed holidays in Klosters, Switzerland in their younger years. Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have also being skiing since their childhood.

8/14

Sophie and friend on ski lift© COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID

Taking in the views

Sophie took in the stunning scenery as she made her way up the mountain on the ski lift, alongside a pal.

9/14

Sophie and friend on ski lift© COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID

Favourite sport

In her pre-royal life, Sophie completed a season as a ski rep in the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana.

10/14

James and Edward heading out on to the ski slopes© COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID

Father and son

After a spot of lunch with mountainside views, the royals were ready to hit the runs again. 

11/14

Pictures taken 16th of February 2025

Kitted out

Edward was kitted out in a black matte helmet and matching goggles as he carried his skiis. 

12/14

James holding skis© COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID

Plenty of practise

Like his older royal cousins, James has been skiing since he was a child and appeared confident on the slopes.

13/14

Ski you later© COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID

Ski you later

James and his sister, Lady Louise, are not expected to become full-time working royals once they have finished their education. Lady Louise has already expressed an interest in the military and legal sectors. 

14/14

Edward skiing with mountains in background© COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID

Mountain views

The runs in St Moritz boast impressive views over the mountains. The resort has hosted the Winter Olympics twice, in 1928 and 1948. 

