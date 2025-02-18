Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s $29m home is more incredible than ever in full house tour

MTV Cribs was a highlight of the noughties, allowing us ordinary folk a glimpse into ultra-luxury pads, and this incredible video of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Montecito mansion wouldn't look out of place on the hit show…

The amazing video footage has been shared on YouTube by Luxury Homes, and it includes sweeping drone footage through the property and its sprawling estate.

The exterior shots show just how vast their land is, complete with a tennis court, a children's play park, a swimming pool and a Japanese tea room.

Prince Harry and Meghan have a wonderful wine cellar

Inside the property's grand front door is the hotel-esque entrance hall and it then leads into a formal sitting room with a grand piano.

Incredible highlights inside include the family's games room, a vast wine cellar and a country-style kitchen-diner.

The couple have a lovely bedroom terrace

Promoting inside-outside living, the back of the house has plenty of doors, opening up to their postcard-worthy terrace, which surveys the views across their pristine garden. On the terrace, there are multiple seating arrangements making it a perfect spot for hosting friends and family.

© Netflix Harry's son Archie pictured in their garden

The garden appears to be one of the couple's favourite parts of the estate as it featured heavily in their Netflix show, Harry & Meghan. Viewers were treated to a fair few looks at their family garden, including adorable moments where Prince Archie played football with his grandmother Doria and also picked oranges with his dad Harry.

A novel setting

The Sussexes' home is officially named the Chateau of Riven Rock, and before they bought it, it was listed on the rental platform Giggster for people to hire out for shoots and events. This video footage was likely taken around the same time, to promote the property.

Harry and Meghan's home is beautiful inside and out

Did you know that the area where they live has provided the backdrop for a novel?

Riven Rock is a 1998 novel by American author T. Coraghessan Boyle and the fictional story is set within the Riven Rock estate. The original residence was demolished and made into smaller holdings, one of which is now Prince Harry and Meghan's home, Chateau of Riven Rock.

Keeping safe

Security is of utmost importance for the Duke and Duchess, and they ensure a safe haven for their two children in many ways.

© Getty Images Meghan wants privacy for her children

Their estate has a lengthy driveway but there is added security due to its multiple security gates which separate the road and the property.

Forbes has reported that the Sussexes annual security bill could reach an eye-watering $3million.

While staying at Tyler Perry's property, ahead of finding their own permanent base stateside, the couple had to erect extra fences around the vicinity for further privacy from paparazzi.

The Sussexes are protective of their children

When Meghan spoke to The Cut, she highlighted privacy as a concern for them in the UK.

"That makes me a strong and good parent protecting my child"- Meghan Markle

The interviewer, Allison P. Davis, wrote: "Earlier in our conversation about her goals for the life she’s creating here, she’d remarked upon how, if Archie were in school in the UK, she'd never be able to do school pickup and drop-off without it being a royal photo call with a press pen of 40 people snapping pictures."

Meghan added: "Sorry, I have a problem with that. That doesn’t make me obsessed with privacy. That makes me a strong and good parent protecting my child."