Mariah Carey to visit King Charles' royal residence this year - find out why

Sandringham is best known for the royal residence where the King and Queen and their families celebrate Christmas.

But this summer, the grounds will be opened up to host some of the biggest names in the music industry.

Following the success of the Heritage Live concerts in 2023, a sell-out event which saw Robbie Williams, The Who and Van Morrison perform to tens of thousands of fans, the Norfolk estate will play host to headline acts again this summer.

American pop star Mariah Carey has been announced as the latest major act, with the songstress set to perform at the outdoor event on 15 August. She will be joined by Nile Rodgers & Chic and Eternal.

The singer-songwriter, 55, rose to fame in 1990 with her self-titled debut album and became the only artist to have their first five singles reach number one on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart, from Vision of Love to Emotions.

© Getty Images Mariah will perform two shows in the UK this summer

Giles Cooper of Heritage Live Festivals: "We're absolutely thrilled to bring one of the greatest pop artists of all-time to the Royal Sandringham Estate for an exclusive UK headline show.

"Mariah Carey is an award-winner, a record-breaker, and an absolute global icon – this show will be historic.

"Mariah's live show is second to none and with such a catalogue of huge hit singles, it’s going to be an incredible occasion. It will most definitely be an 'I was there' event that will live in all of our memories forever."

© Getty Mariah, pictured in 1996, is one of the best-selling music artists

Mariah has also been confirmed as the headliner for the Brighton Pride Festival on 2 August.

Meanwhile, Welsh rockers Stereophonics will play on the estate on 16 August, while Canadian crooner Michael Buble will perform on 17 August.

Royal residence

Queen Victoria bought the sprawling estate in Norfolk for her eldest son, Albert Edward, (who later became King Edward VII) in 1862. He and his new wife, Princess Alexandra, used it as their countryside home.

Sandringham estate has since been passed down through the generations of heirs. The late Queen Elizabeth II's father, King George VI, had a particular fondness for the estate.

© Getty An aerial view of the Sandringham estate in 2003

He died at Sandringham on 6 February 1952, with the royal residence then passing down to his daughter, Elizabeth II.

The late Queen would traditionally spend the winter months at the estate, from Christmas up until the anniversary of her accession.

© Getty The royals celebrate Christmas at Sandringham

After her death in September 2022, the estate was passed down to Elizabeth II's son, King Charles III.

