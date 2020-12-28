We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Bradley Walsh lives in Essex with his wife Donna Derby and their son Barney, and a recent video filmed with Barney revealed a previously unseen feature: colour wheel cushions.

The Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad stars sat on their sofa dressed with the cushions as they implored Bradley's followers to join them on the Big Walk for homeless charity Shelter earlier this month. In contrast to much of Bradley's muted home, the cushions are brightly coloured with stripes of gold, fuchsia pink, orange, white, silver and pale pink.

WATCH: Bradley Walsh breaks down in home video

Besides sharing their support for the charity initiative, Bradley's fans were also quick to notice the furnishings. One wrote, "Love the cushions – need these at mine," while another added, "Love the idea Bradders but I really love those cushions. Where do I find them?"

Bradley Walsh revealed a look at his living room on Instagram

Unfortunately, Bradley is yet to enlighten us, but we've found a similarly bold style from Dunelm for £30. It's designed in the same circular shape and printed with a yellow paradise bird image including shades of pink, purple and blue.

Cushion, £30,

Bradley's home is believed to be worth £2.5million and was converted from a barn. It features five bedrooms, a sauna, a gym and an outdoor swimming pool. He tends to keep the house tightly under wraps but he revealed a select few areas when he made appearances on This Morning during the coronavirus lockdown period, including his garage and what seemed to be a reception room.

It follows a rustic theme with plain white walls and wooden doors.

He previously lived in a council house during his childhood and told the Telegraph, "I was born in Watford. My mother was a single parent, who had to struggle hard to make ends meet. At one point she was holding down three different jobs. It was a happy childhood, but we certainly didn’t have a great deal of money."

