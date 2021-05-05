The Chase star Mark Labbett's home after split from wife is as cosy as it gets The Chase star lives with his pet dog

Mark Labbett owns a beautiful home in Rotherham that has chic country features and neutral decorations throughout.

The Chase star, known as The Beast, previously lived with his ex-wife Katie, but the pair reportedly split after six years of marriage in 2020.

Now, he shares his home with the most adorable golden retriever – and while sharing photos of his pet dog, he has given fans peeks inside. Take a look…

Mark Labbett's lounge

In the open plan living area that leads off the kitchen, Mark has a grey sofa topped with patterned grey and brown cushions – the perfect spot for relaxing when he's not on our TV screens.

It appears to be a big hit with his dog, with one snap showing the pet pooch sound asleep on the sofa, while another shows him cuddling up to Mark as he took a photo, showing off the wall-mounted TV.

A striped rug covers the wooden floorboards, while there is also a bookshelf positioned in the corner of the room.

Mark Labbett's kitchen

During a virtual appearance on This Morning, Mark sat inside his kitchen which follows a neutral interior. White walls, cream cupboards and black work surfaces make for a blank canvas, which Mark has finished off with silver accents, including his toaster, cupboard handles and bin. There also appears to be a wooden butcher's block in the centre of the room and downlights.

Mark Labbett's son's room

Mark and Katie share a son, who they have largely kept out of the public eye. However, one photo he shared on Instagram appears to be from inside his baby boy's room, since there is a sweet cartoon photo hanging on the wall and children's figurines placed on the bookshelf and windowsill.

Mark Labbett's garden

Back in 2015, Mark posted a snap of his puppy in the garden, which has a large lawn surrounded by plants. Ivy can be seen climbing up the red brick exterior, adding to the country aesthetic.

