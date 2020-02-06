Bradley Walsh has revealed that he failed to take his son Barney's advice to rest after breaking bones in his back. The former EastEnders star admitted that just two days later he tried his hand at ice hockey. Beneath a photo of himself decked out in ice hockey gear, the doting dad wrote on Instagram: "Hello Instas. Two days after breaking bones in my back I was up for anything! Barns tried to stop me but I was having none of it. Watch tonight on Breaking Dad. I love a bit of dressing up. Thanks everyone for watching our little show."

Bradley and his son Barney are extremely close. The pair are currently starring on the second series of their TV show Breaking Dad, and have been getting up to all sorts of mischief, from shark cage diving to skydiving.

While promoting the first series of the show, which came out in 2019, Bradley explained on This Morning that not only are they friends, that he is also directed by his son! He said: "He has always been my son, and you always take care of them. But then all of a sudden he becomes your equal and a work colleague, and a mate, and someone you respect. Now I look up to him. Barney, bless him, was directing me on some of the things 'Dad don't worry about this, you need to be thinking about this', and actually producing me."

Barney has also spoken about how much he values that they make the TV show together, and told his dad during a recent episode: "You’re my dad, but you’re also my best mate, and when we stuff like this, it solidifies it. We have so much fun together, Dad. All the adventures." How sweet!

