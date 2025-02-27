Khloe Kardashian's spectacular pool at $17 million mansion belongs at a luxury resort

The Kardashian's are known for decking their sprawling homes with opulent interiors and luxe furnishings. However, Khloé Kardashian may have just claimed the crown for the most impressive garden, unveiling a hidden corner of her breathtaking $17 million estate’s exterior.

The Good American founder took to her Instagram Story to share a snap of her garden in the evening. The picture depicted the exterior of Khloé's beige-stoned home that boasts black panelled windows and doors.

The star showed off her large swimming pool that featured a green inflatable that is no doubt enjoyed by her two children, True and Tatum Thomspon. Two large trees adorned both ends of the patio and were wedged between stylish wooden garden furniture decked with ivory textiles.

© Instagram Khloe's stunning pool

The trees were embellished with warm-toned fairy lights that spiralled up the trunks to light up the garden. The exterior walls of Khloé's mega-mansion were detailed with stunning ivy while the house was tinged with pink lights.

Located in the gated enclave of Hidden Hills, Khloé's home was built next door to her mother Kris Jenner's newly renovated property. After undergoing construction for two years, the reality star finally moved into the new-build back in 2021, with the home sitting on a 10,000 square foot piece of land.

© Instagram Khloe Kardashian's Christmas decorations at her $17m home

During an episode of The Kardashians, Khloé gushed over her dream home. "It's just so great to finally see this be a tangible house," she said.

"We're so excited that this is … where we get to create all our memories … and put our roots down. This is mine."

© Instagram Inside Kris Jenner's home

Kris was quick to champion her daughter's large investment that she underwent independently. The 'momager' added: "She organized everything herself, she chose everything herself. She used her imagination, her creativity, her resources. Every single thing that went into this home is all because of Khloé’s blood, sweat and tears."

The mother-and-daughter duo forked out a total of $37million to build neighboring mansions on the 4.4 acre land, with Kris spending over $20 million.

© Getty Images The mother-and-daughter duo built neighboring houses

Kris sold her former Hidden Hills mansion for a reported $15 million only one year before purchasing her new home. Meanwhile, Khloé sold her Calabasas home for $15.5 million eight months after the pair's joint expenditure.

In recent months, Khloé has been busy with her new business ventures and recently launched her podcast Khloé in Wonder Land. The show has already featured a slew of star-studded guests. New episodes debut every Wednesday on X and Thursdays on all other podcast platforms.