Sophia Loren's lavish Floridian apartment where she enjoyed 'normal' family life with her sons

Sophia Loren and her late husband, Carlo Ponti, owned properties around the world. From a grand apartment in Geneva's Old Town to an idyllic Italian villa and a compound in California, the A-list couple spent a great deal of time travelling with their sons – Edoardo and Carlo Jr.

Among their expansive portfolio, Sophia and Carlo – who officially married in 1966 – enjoyed summers in the US, after purchasing a property on Williams Island – a high-rise condominium complex in Aventura, Florida.

Inviting Architectural Digest inside her seasonal retreat in 1987, the actress had her luxurious condo photographed and she also spoke of the joy it had brought her.

© Getty Sophia Loren and her husband Carlo Ponti spent summers at their home in at Williams Island – a high-rise condominium complex in Aventura, Florida

"What I appreciate most when I'm not working is the chance to lead as normal a family life as possible," she told AD. "There's as much sailing, swimming and sunbathing as you could want, and it gives everyone a chance to relax."

After buying her property by the coast, Sophia employed interior designer, Ted Fine, to make it feel like home. With a penchant for European furniture and decor, the Houseboat star filled her dwelling with decadent pieces.

© Michael Kovac Sophia pictured with her sons

In photos captured by AD, Sophia could be seen sitting in an entrance hall with oak furniture and artwork by Sergio Vacchi. Meanwhile, a snap of the lounge revealed Sophia's eggshell walls, endless sculptures and gold sofas adorned with sunset orange and canary yellow cushions.

Among the complex's many amenities, it was reported that Sophia and her family had a state-of-the-art spa, a tennis club, and multiple swimming pools at their disposal.

During her time at Williams Island, Sophia worked as a creative consultant and spokeswoman for The Trump Group, headed by Eddie, Jules, and Stephanie Trump, to promote the complex.

For Sophia, who currently resides in Switzerland, Florida holds a special place in her heart. In an interview with Forbes in 2022, the 90-year-old said: "Florida and the Caribbean provide the perfect place for sailing, sunbathing, swimming and tennis. Those are the activities that have always helped me unwind and take care of myself.

© Getty The actress currently resides in an apartment in Geneva (pictured above)

"More importantly for me, it's an environment where you can spend quiet time with your family, which has always been my priority," she noted. "My [late] husband, sons and I considered our options very carefully before deciding to create that special place for ourselves in Florida. That is why I look back so fondly on the peace and tranquility we found there."