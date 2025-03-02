Millionaire Kieran Culkin's tiny one-bedroom apartment he lived in with wife and 2 kids

Kieran Culkin has seen his bank balance soar over the years thanks to his hit role in HBO's Succession – but his estimated $5 million net worth did not influence his humble living arrangement.

The 42-year-old 2025 Oscar nominee, who is nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role in the comedy-drama A Real Pain, spent decades living in a one-bedroom apartment in New York City.

Even after he married his wife, Jazz Charton, 36, and they welcomed two children, daughter Kinsey Sioux, five, and son Wilder Wolf, three, Kieran and his family still lived in the tiny apartment.

Before Kieran and Jazz welcomed their son, he revealed the couple were forced to give up their bedroom to their daughter, forcing him and his then-pregnant wife to sleep on a mattress in their living room.

"We live in New York City apartments, I'm sure it's similar to this [in London], like, the corner of our bedroom is the nursery. So, we weren't really prepared for all that," he said on The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X in August 2022.

"And then eventually friends kept telling us, 'You know you're going to have to give that kid its own room'. We have a one-bedroom apartment, there's, what, the kitchen? I don't know, where does it go?"

© Instagram Kieran lived in a one-bedroom apartment with his wife and two kids

Kieran added: "So eventually the kid took our bedroom and then my wife – who was pregnant the second time while we were shooting through the pandemic – we're sleeping on a mattress on the living room floor because the baby has the bedroom."

The actor confessed that Jazz questioned why the family was all squeezing into such a small space despite Kieran's successful role as Roman Roy on the HBO show.

© Instagram Jazz was forced to sleep on a mattress in the living room when she was pregnant

"She at one point turns to me and she goes, 'You see how we live, right? You know you're on a hit TV show, right?' I'm like, 'Yeah alright we'll move, we'll move!'"

Kieran is not on social media and while Jazz is, she doesn't post much about their home or children, but in the past she shared a few glimpses inside their home, revealing a modest décor with white walls, gray carpets, and a view that overlooks another building.

© Instagram The couple didn't have much space for their growing family

The couple now live in a bigger, three-bedroom home in NYC with plenty of extra room for the whole family.

Their bigger living space may come in handy as Kieran is quite keen to add more children to their brood.

© Getty Images Kieran and Jazz now live in a bigger three-bedroom apartment

During last year's award season, Kieran picked up multiple wins for his final turn as the potty-mouthed joker of the Roy family, and during his acceptance speech after winning the Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series at the Emmys, he made a very public request to his wife.

"Thank you for sharing your life with me and giving me two amazing kids, Kinsey Sioux and Wilder Wolf," he said to his wife directly, who was sitting in the audience watching proudly.

"I love you so many and so much. And Jazz, I want more. You said! You said maybe if I win! I love you so much."

© Getty Images Kieran wants more children with Jazz

Elaborating further backstage, Kieran said: "A couple of months ago – I have been asking for a while – my wife said, 'Maybe if you win the Emmy' and I didn't bring it up for months.

"Then when I won the Globe I said, 'Remember what you said,' and she didn't remember and I spent all week nervous, and instead of talking to her like a human, I blasted her on stage, and it was very rude."

© Instagram Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton married in 2013

Kieran and Jazz met in 2012 and decided to get hitched a year later. The pair were enjoying life travelling together and, in June 2013, while on a road trip in Iowa, they decided to get married on the side of the road.

At the time, they kept details of the nuptials private but did share a sweet photo of two cushions with the words, "Mr. Culkin" and "Mrs. Culkin."