Sophia Loren's wedding regret with late husband she met aged 16

Sophia Loren's love story with her late husband Carlo Ponti was nothing if not dramatic, from starting the relationship when she was a teenager to facing charges of bigamy and having two weddings. But even after all of the drama had passed, she still regrets one crucial part of her second wedding day.
The Hollywood star, then known as Sophia Lazzaro, was just 16 years old when she met her husband Carlo Ponti, who was 20 years her senior, in 1950. "It was love at first sight for both of us. We met at a beauty contest in Rome when I was 16, and he was on the jury. He saw me sitting at a table with friends and sent me a note asking me to join the contest," the 88-year-old explained in the book, The Northeastern Dictionary of Women’s Biography.
"This is how we started to see each other, at first in a friendly way, then it became serious when I was 19."
Despite their age gap, and the fact that the Italian film director was married to his first wife Giuliana Fiastri, their relationship developed and they fell in love while filming the 1954 film Woman Of The River.
"There was something fatherly about his presence, too, and I'd never had a real father," she wrote in her book Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow: My Life.
It is reported that Carlo secretly proposed around the time the movie ended, but they kept their engagement secret for several years until he was granted a divorce, which was a difficult feat due to the strict rules in religious Italy.
During that time, Sophia grew close to her The Pride and the Passion co-star Cary Grant, stating to the Sydney Morning Herald: "Cary was in love with me and wanted me to marry him but that would have meant my leaving Carlo and creating a huge scandal."
However, she chose Carlo and the couple were married by proxy in 1957 after obtaining annulment documents in Mexico. Their first marriage lasted just five years as they were forced to get an annulment after facing charges of bigamy.
After taking refuge in France, Carlo obtained a legal divorce and the couple married for the second time in 1965 – but it wasn't the fairytale ending you might expect.
Speaking of her wedding regrets, Sophia admitted to the Radio Times: "It’s very hard to say you have no regrets.
"The only thing I regret a little is that I never got married in a white dress. That was the dream of my life, which is still inside me," said the actress, who welcomed two sons, Carlo Jr. and Edoardo in 1968 and 1973 respectively, after suffering miscarriages.
The happy couple were married for 42 years before Carlo died aged 94 in 2007. Sophia has since opened up about her heartbreak, telling AARP: "I was very sad when my husband died, because you can never get over this kind of feeling.
"Never. Each time you think about it, there's a moment of the loneliness, which is very strong, but that's life."
She added to Vanity Fair: "It doesn’t get any easier. I miss Carlo very much, my husband."
RELATED NEWS: 11 celebrity couples who had two incredible weddings