Carole Middleton's £37k per week 70th birthday mansion where she partied in 'absolute privacy'

The Prince and Princess of Wales recently returned from their half-term holiday in Mustique, where they reportedly celebrated Kate's mother Carole Middleton's 70th birthday at an exclusive royal-loved villa.

Carole rang in a new decade on 31 January and celebrated the milestone alongside her kids Kate, Pippa and James, and grandkids Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Arthur, Grace, Rose and Inigo.

While Kate and William were thought to have returned to Villa Antilles – which they rented in 2019 – for their latest break, The Mail on Sunday reported the Middletons chose to stay at Les Jolies Eaux, which offers guests "absolute privacy."

Luxurious villa

The famous villa, gifted to Princess Margaret in 1959, features five bedrooms and one bunkroom and supposedly sleeps 10 adults and two children – not enough to house the Middletons' 15-strong guest list.

However, it does boast some ultra-luxurious amenities that have lured in famous guests for years. Costing $47,000 (£37,000) per week, the hilltop accommodation not only boasts stunning sea views but also a private plunge pool, a dining pavilion, a butler, a gardener, a chef and two housekeepers.

"In classic Messel style, guests arrive through a courtyard and into the glorious Great Room with a view of the pool and the gardens giving way to the Caribbean Sea beyond," a description on the rental website reads.

"The front of the house is instantly recognisable and leads to the extensive lawns running down to the hidden Gelliceaux beach, only discoverable by those 'in the know' and after which the house was named."

Its remote location would have allowed Carole to enjoy a birthday party with her loved ones away from prying eyes. When she wasn't soaking up the amenities offered by the villa, Carole could also enjoy beach picnics, tennis sessions, food at the island's only restaurant Basil's Bar, and the weekly Cotton House party.

Royal history

Designed by Oliver Messel for the late Queen Elizabeth's sister, Les Jolies Eaux was given to the Princess as a wedding gift by Colin Tennant.

The tropical bolthole is where Margaret hosted boozy A-list parties with stars such as Mick Jagger, and where she suffered a mild stroke in 1998.

While it is nestled in the southern-most tip of the Caribbean island, the villa hit the headlines after photographs were published in the News of The World exposing the setting of Margaret's secret affair with Roddy Llwennyn in 1976.

It was passed on to her son David Linley five years before she died, and he later sold it to American businessman Jim Murray in 2001.