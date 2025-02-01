Ask Laura: How to dress stylishly at 70 just like rule-breaker Carole Middleton

Carole Middleton – who is a mother of three, including the Princess of Wales – has always dressed incredibly well. The brunette beauty turned 70 on Friday and her style has never faltered - she always looks super chic and expertly put together.

How do you dress well in your 70s? You need to look at Carole. She loves floral prints, has a taste for fabulous jackets and even shares dresses with her daughter.

© Liz Mcaulay Carole Middleton has just turned 70

As a fashion editor, I write about clothes all day long, especially in my Ask Laura column, and I can honestly say age should not deter you from wearing anything. You can wear any trend, from barrel jeans to blazers, as long as they fit you well and you feel comfortable. I've always maintained that tailored, well-cut pieces are key, and the more classic you go, the more wearability you will get from your outfits.

Having great role models like Carole are wonderful too; they give you something to work towards.

Broadcaster Jo Good, who is 70 and really knows her stuff, which she shares on her incredible Instagram account @middleagedminx, lifts the lid on Carole's style and how she always gets it just right.

Groom yourself

The fashion presenter, who has featured on This Morning, told HELLO!: "I think she's wonderful, and I'm not patronising, but I think the fact she was an air hostess is key.

© Getty Carole always looks so groomed

They always look well groomed, naturally. Everything about them, the hair, the nails, the makeup, the clothes, they always look chic."

Don't be afraid to break rules

"What I love about her is that she defies a lot of the rules, which I've always said, because I'm 70, it's our age group that makes these rules, but the generations below us don't.

© Getty Carole subtly defies fashion rules

So she will show her knees, she will show a bit of cleavage. She will show her arms, all of these things that we are told we shouldn't do over a certain age, and I don't blame her. She does so in a classy way."

Long hair over 70

Jo added: "Carole defies the long hair thing, too!

© Getty Carole has always sported lengthy hair

She's let her hair grow, she has a fringe, and her hair is in good condition.

They say, 'Cut your hair when you get to a certain age because you're too old to be Cinderella.'"

Invest in some great jeans

We haven't seen Carole wear jeans too often, and Jo thinks she should!

© Getty Jo thinks Carole should wear jeans more

"I would love to see her in denim jeans because I really believe everybody in denim jeans looks young." Finding the right pair for you is important. Try them on and see what you feel the best in.

Colour is key

Carole has always worn a plethora of colours during key events.

© Getty Carole loves to wear bright colours

Fashion journalist Julie Player explains: "As we age it becomes more important to embrace bolder and brighter colours. Neutral shades like grey and beige are dull and lifeless, avoid wearing anything that’s the colour of an old flannel! Classic clothes in neutral colours are essential for building a wearable capsule wardrobe but add some personality with pops of vibrant colour."