Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky's stylish lounge with sky-high ceilings has a costly feature

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky have a combined net worth of over $200 million, and they have a staggeringly impressive home to show for it.

The famous couple decided to uproot from La La Land and head to Chris's homeland in 2014 after purchasing a home overlooking the picturesque Byron Bay in New South Wales, and with every glimpse of the house they share, we've been wowed.

Many elements of their mega-mansion, which they overhauled completely after a series of renovations, are striking, but their living area, with its sky-high ceilings and beautiful fireplace nestled in the wall, is particularly eye-catching.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Elsa Pataky reveals why her pre-teen daughter almost gave her a heart attack

In a photo shared by Elsa at Christmas time, we get a good look at the family room in all its glory.

The fireplace forms a focal point of the sitting area, with a coffee table scattered with books surrounded by chic arm chairs all pointing towards the stone wall, which has a wood-burning fire underneath a large framed piece of artwork.

The chimney wall also has a beautiful piece of stone underneath, framing the entire piece beautifully.



© Instagram Chris and Elsa's fireplace Although Chris and Elsa are fortunate to live in a sunny climate, the evenings in winter can get a little chilly, so they likely enjoy lighting the fire from time to time to elevate the cosy atmosphere. Given the premium look of the fireplace in their living area, it's likely that it came at a high price point. Christine Matthews, heating appliance expert and marketing manager at Gr8 Fires, told HELLO! it was difficult to determine the exact model Chris and Elsa have opted for but added: "In terms of the amount that we know some luxury interiors brands charge for the installation of these types of products, the total cost could be anywhere in the region of £10-£20k-plus." Christine continued: "For anyone unable to stretch to this kind of Hollywood budget but still interested in creating a central focal point in their living room, a similar look can be created much more affordably with a self-build media wall such as an Ezee Glow. "These kits take any installation costs out of your home transformation, and if - like Chris and Elsa - you don't require the added heat emitted from the fireplace during the warmer months, you can simply switch off the heat control and enjoy the pristine and cosy aesthetic and storage a media wall can bring."

© Instagram Meanwhile, this fun photo of the family dressed up for Halloween offers a different angle of the room. We can see the rustic beams in the ceilings once again, which add an earthy yet chic finish. We can also see how the living area is a completely open space, for the sitting, dining and kitchen areas to blend into one seamless room.

© Instagram This open-plan living is ideal for families and makes the entire lower level of the home feel spacious and airy. The hanging lights and circular mirror on the back wall add a stylish touch, and we can also see the large cream sofa they have placed in the middle of the room that faces the fireplace and coffee table area.

© Instagram This photo was shared by Chris on his Instagram. The actor shared his pride over the huge wooden dining table that he had designed and made by hand using recycled materials with the help of his carpenter and designer, Lee Brennan.

