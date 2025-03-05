Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Jermaine Jenas' family home that hangs in the balance amid shock split
jermaine jenas house© Photo: Instagram

The One Show presenter has split up from his wife 

Rachel Avery
Homes Editor
2 minutes ago
Jermaine Jenas and his wife Ellie Penfold are divorcing, after getting wed in 2011. They share three children: Geneva, Olivia and Jacob. Jermaine also has a 16-year-old daughter, Sancha, from a previous relationship, who lives in America with her mother. 

Ellie shared the split announcement online, writing: "I never imagined I would have to share something so personal with the public, but given the situation, I feel it's necessary. After 16 years together and 4 wonderful children, Jermaine and I have decided to part ways. We will remain friends and continue to co-parent. We kindly ask that you respect our children's privacy during this challenging time. Thank you, Ellie."

The One Show presenter, who often appears alongside Alex Jones, lives in Hertfordshire, and with the news of his shock break up it is unknown what will happen to the family abode. With its ultra modern kitchen and immaculate garden, it is one impressive property. Check it out...

jermaine jenas smiling with lego box in modern kitchen

Kitchen

Jermaine's kitchen is the heart of the home, often featuring on his Instagram feed. It sticks to the muted colour theme that runs throughout his modern property.

It has glossy white flooring and white marble features, alongside black and grey wooden kitchen cupboards. A large island unit with a white marble worktop and white leather stools sits in the middle of the space. A large skylight offers plenty of natural light from above.

jermaine jenas living room z© Photo: Instagram

Lounge

The living room follows a black, white and grey colour scheme. Furniture includes a velvet grey sofa with colour coordinating cushions, a large black and silver coffee table with a glass top, and a silver lamp with a white shade at one side. 

Jermaine has added a tile-effect rug to the floor, on top of black wooden flooring, in keeping with black double doors.

man throwing gym ball in garden with striped lawn

Garden

The presenter likes to stay fit and as well as his home gym, he uses his outdoor space to workout. When he uploaded a clip of his sweaty session all eyes were on the grass. "Look at that lawn," penned one follower, and: "Just looking at the grass to be honest haha," added another. We don't blame them, it's Wimbledon worthy! 

jermaine jenas garden z© Photo: Instagram

As well as spacious lawn area, Jermaine has a patio with cream tiles that run into a staircase leading to the main building. A grey circular day bed with a cover and cushions offers an inviting seating area.

