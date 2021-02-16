Alex Jones reveals touching reason why Matt Baker left the One Show The Countryfile star hosted the show for almost a decade

It's coming up to one year since Matt Baker made his emotional exit from The One Show after nine years. And now, his co-host Alex Jones has opened up about his decision to bow out.

Speaking to The Express, the 43-year-old explained: "It wasn't right for him at that stage in his life, we are quite different people in many ways. Matt didn't really want to come into London on a daily basis, he's not a city person."

WATCH: Alex Jones and Matt Baker say goodbye on The One Show

She added: "He wanted to be out in the country and I think he wanted a different pace of life, which is fine."

Of her own family life, Alex explained: "But with me, with two small children, the fact that I can be with them in the morning and then go and do a job in the afternoon that's literally 30 minutes away in the car is perfect. So we just needed different things at the time."

Before his departure, Countryfile star Matt explained how he wanted to spend more time with his family on their farm in Hertfordshire. He is a doting dad to son Luke and daughter Molly, whom he both shares with wife Nicola Mooney.

Matt hosted the BBC show for nine years with Alex Jones

Asked about whether she's still in touch with the former Blue Peter presenter, Alex replied: "Me and Matt are definitely in touch. Matt and I will always be in each other's lives, because you can't do a stint like that with somebody and suddenly disappear."

Earlier this month, Matt announced that he and his family will be starring in a brand new TV show filmed on his farm. "Exciting news everybody. I've been filming a new series. Everyone's always asking me: 'What are you doing next on television?'" he said on Instagram.

"Well this is a big one. Because it's based on our family farm. The whole family are in it. All our animals are in it. It's in the edit at the moment, so I'll keep you posted. But what I will say, is it's coming soon to More4."

