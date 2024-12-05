Alex Jones films mishap at new family home with three kids

Alex Jones is preparing for her first Christmas at her new home after relocating from London to the countryside with her husband Charlie Thomson and their kids Teddy, six, Kit, four, and two-year-old Annie.

While their three kids are likely embracing the festive spirit, The One Show star Alex's Christmas season has not kicked off with joy. Alex was attempting to give her house a festive transformation, starting with decorating her fir tree, which stood in the open-plan living area with ornate cream curtains next to an archway that led to a dining table.

© Instagram The One Show host attempted to give her new country home a festive makeover

Charlie was holding a huge roll of lights while his wife carefully positioned them around the bottom branches of the towering tree. "Operation lights is underway," she captioned the video, before revealing the incomplete result.

© Instagram Alex underestimated the number of lights she'd need

In the next clip, Alex's tree glistened with fairy lights that wove around three-quarters of the tree branches, while the top section was left stark.

"2000 lights was not enough! To be continued…" she confessed. Fans are yet to see the finished result, but we can imagine that Alex had to venture out to invest in more lights to complete her tree before she could begin hanging ornaments with her kids.

Alex and Charlie moved into their new home in the summer of 2024 following a four-year property search. The couple, who tied the knot in 2015, left behind London in order to find more outdoor space for their three children.

© Instagram Alex Jones and her family moved out of London in summer

"It was a big decision to leave West London where we have been very happy for 14 years but we wanted the children to have space to play outside and to grow up in nature," Alex explained.

"It took nearly 4 years of searching to find the ‘one'. Somewhere where the children could appreciate nature but yet close enough to London for me to get to work and we have. It feels like she was waiting for us to find her. We feel very lucky."

© Instagram Alex Jones and her husband Charlie hunted for a home with more outdoor space for four years

She revealed she couldn't wait to get stuck into renovations as she showed off her "retro" and "antique" kitchen, built in 1976. "Looking forward to getting started on the renovations but growing very fond of this retro kitchen. Our very own time machine," she told her followers.

