Harrison Ford's wife Calista Flockhart leaves 800-acre ranch behind - here's why
Harrison Ford and wife Calista Flockhart smile together while posing for photographs at the premiere of Shrinking season 2© Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

The Indiana Jones actor and the Ally McBeal star wed in 2010

Francesca Shillcock
Senior Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Hollywood legend Harrison Ford has been gracing the silver screen for decades and has amassed a healthy fortune in the process.

It's thanks to his long-standing career that the Indiana Jones actor has built up a stunning property portfolio over the years.  

Harrison Ford in a suit standing next to Calista Flockhart, who is wearing a white floor-length gown, while standing on the red carpet at the Oscars in 2014© Getty Images
Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart wed in 2010

The 82-year-old and his wife, Calista Flockhart - perhaps best known for playing Ally McBeal - have a house in Brentwood, California, which they use when they're busy working on industry projects, but they also spend a lot of time at their sprawling ranch in Wyoming.

Their home, which is in Jackson Hole, sits on 800 acres of land, so the pair can revel in the peace and quiet that the private estate affords them.

Calista Flockhart heads to the Big Apple

However, it seems Calista has recently swapped the serenity of rural living for the bright lights of the Big Apple, as the 60-year-old is currently performing in a theater production.

The actress has been cast in an Off-Broadway revival of Sam Shepard's Curse of the Starving Class, which began its run at the Pershing Square Signature Center on West 42nd Street on February 25.

Calista will lead the cast alongside Christian Slater and Cooper Hoffman until April 6, after it was extended by a week. 

It's not known if Calista and Harrison are staying in New York City while she stars in the 1977 play, especially since the pair sold Harrison's luxurious pad over ten years ago.

Christian Slater and Calista Flockhart smile and pose for photographers at premiere of their Off-Broadway production© Getty Images
Calista Flockhart is starring alongside Christian Slater in the Off-Broadway production

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart's property empire

The Star Wars actor, who has most recently made his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe playing Thaddeus E 'Thunderbolt' Ross in Captain America: Brave New World, previously owned a penthouse apartment in the Central Park West neighborhood of New York.

However, Harrison decided to put the home on the market and eventually sold it for a cool $16 million. Perhaps now is the time for them to invest in a new place in the city?

Aerial shot of Harrison Ford's 800-acre ranch in Wyoming covered in snow and surrounded by tall trees© Getty Images
Harrison primarily lives on a ranch in Jackson Hole, Wyoming

What's for certain is that Harrison loves the quietness of Wyoming. He told Parade in 2020: "When I'm up in Wyoming, I just walk out the door and keep walking… 

"If my chores are done and there's nothing more pressing and the weather's good, I'll go flying – I love to fly up there – or walk in the woods, do some work, ride my road bike or mountain bike."

Harrison Ford stands with his hands in his pocket and other arm around his wife, Calista Flockhart, while posing for photographs at the Shrinking premiere© Monica Schipper/GA
The pair have been together since 2002

Harrison and Calista met in 2002 at the Golden Globes and have been together ever since. Together, they share Calista's son Liam, whom she adopted in 2001. 

Meanwhile, Harrison is also a father to his two oldest sons, Benjamin and William, who he shares with his first wife, Mary Marquardt.

While married to his second wife, Melissa Mathison, the actor welcomed a third son, Malcolm, and a daughter, Georgia.

Calista Flockhart looks up at her husband Harrison Ford at premiere in 2010© Getty Images
Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart married in 2010

Harrison and Calista also own their Brentwood home, which is their primary residence.

They acquired their Brentwood estate in 2011 for a whopping $13 million ($12.6 million, to be exact) after selling their other Brentwood home for $8.25 million, which Harrison purchased in 1983.

