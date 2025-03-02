Harrison Ford, 82, cancels Oscars appearance after devastating health diagnosis

Harrison Ford has been forced to cancel his appearance at the 2025 Oscars after reportedly being diagnosed with shingles.

The actor allegedly received the news on Friday, and told The Academy on Saturday morning. He was expected to walk the red carpet and present an award at the prestigious annual ceremony.

HELLO! has contacted reps for Harrison for comment

© FilmMagic Harrison Ford at thr 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California

The 2025 Oscars will see Conclave battle against Anora for Best Picture.

Halle Berry, Robert Downey Jr. and Emma Stone are all also presenting little gold men this year, alongside Joe Alwyn, Lily-Rose Depp, Elle Fanning, Selena Gomez, John Lithgow, Gal Gadot, Andrew Garfield, Samuel L. Jackson, Margaret Qualley, Alba Rohrwacher, Zoe Saldaña and Rachel Zegler.

Harrison has been nominated for one Oscar across his long career but has starred in several billion-dollar franchises including Star Wars and Indiana Jones.

© Getty Images Harrison in a scene from the film 'Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom' in 1984

At the age of 82 he recently appeared in the Marvel film Captain America: Brave New World, is Emmy-nominated for his work in Apple TV+'s comedy Shrinking, and has a new season of 1923 on air now – and he has zero plans to retire any time soon.

In response to a question asking what would push him to retire and spend more time at home with his wife, Calista Flockhart, the actor told Entertainment Tonight, while gracing the red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere of 1923's season two: "When you forget my name."

© Getty Images Harrison and Calista married in 2010

Harrison and his wife, Calista, share a bond for performing; Calista was not at the 2025 SAG Awards to cheer on her husband as she was in rehearsals for her latest off-Broadway show, an adaptation of Curse of the Starving Class.

Calista is best known to audiences for her work in the iconic 1990s TV show Ally McBeal.

© Corbis via Getty Images Harrison as Hans Solo, on the set of Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope

With Harrison, the pair have opted for a quiet life away from the bustle of Hollywood as they reside in a stunning ranch in Wyoming, near Jackson Hole, and which was completely designed by the screen legend himself.

The property sits on over 800 acres of land and was purchased by Harrison in the early 1980s. In 1985, he donated half of his property as "conservation easements," sections of land to be deemed as nature reserves to prevent substantial development that could otherwise harm the flora or fauna of the area.

The couple also owns an eye-watering $13 million mansion in Brentwood, California, where Harrison and Calista's son, Liam, moved back into after graduating in 2023 from Amherst College in Massachusetts.

Liam was adopted by Calista in January 2001, a year before she met Harrison at the Golden Globes in 2002.Harrison also has four grown-up children from previous marriages.