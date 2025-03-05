Stacey Solomon angers husband Joe Swash while filming 'huge' home project

Stacey Solomon enjoyed a rare day off with her husband Joe Swash, and they took the opportunity to make use of the sunny weather to transform their garden at Pickle Cottage for their three new family members.

The Loose Women star filmed the beautiful green lawn and the pond where she keeps ducks as Joe began the home project – much to his dissatisfaction! Watch the clip below...

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash film home transformation for three new family members

"The rare days when me & Joe are at home together, it's safe to say he hates these days," Stacey captioned the video, which she shared on her Instagram Stories.

Panning the camera around the space, she explained: "We had some rocks in our garden, and we just left them under a tree, and I was like, 'Well, we should be using these rocks, I could put them all round the pond and make a little rockery,'" she began, giggling as Joe stood next to several large rocks in a trailer.

"So I took one down there and then I realised why we've never moved them," she added, before Joe replied, "They're boulders, Stace. Look at the size of them! Where do you want them to go?

Watching him do the heavy lifting, she quipped: "Yeah, but listen, you've never looked sexier."

© Instagram The X Factor star shared before and after photos

"[Expletive] hell, they're huge. Let's go!" he said, transporting the next giant boulder to the pond where it created an aesthetically pleasing border.

Sharing the finished result in before and after photos, the former X Factor star wrote: "It took all day but it was worth it.

© Instagram Stacey Solomon often shares photos of her pet ducks

"How pretty! I'm going to add some moss and bits too. It looks so lovely and wild. Also, I left a few gaps all around and a big gap at the front where they love to drink and slip and slide in," she added, referring to her ducks.

Stacey recently added three more ducks to her menagerie, alongside the two birds and two dogs she already shares her home with.

Stacey showed off her new family members on Instagram

On her new ducks, Stacey enthused: "Why am I so obsessed with these ducks? I just love them so much. Along with Daisy and Delilah, they're honestly part of the family - I think they're the ones who listen to me the most anyway!"

© Instagram Pickle Cottage has a swimming pool

Stacey and Joe live in a £1.2 million home complete with a swimming pool and 2.5 acres of land alongside her five kids Zachary, Leighton, Rex, Rose and Belle.