Scarlette Douglas shares 10 money-saving questions to ask before buying a house

Buying a home can be an absolute minefield and many homeowners have admitted to having regrets after their property purchase.

New research from Hive reveals that Brits care most about things like the driveway, garden and having an ensuite when it comes to their home purchase, but then they have regrets after overlooking sustainability.

Nearly two-thirds (63 per cent) admit that eco-friendly features only became a priority after moving in, spending an average of £16,750 on upgrades to create a more energy-efficient home. Hive has teamed up with A Place in the Sun star Scarlette Douglas to share the must-ask questions that can help you save in the long run. "Future-proofing your home with sustainable and smart solutions can save thousands in the long run,” the presenter advises.

Scarlette's must-ask house queries

Ask about the EPC rating

Look for an EPC rating of C or above to avoid costly upgrades later Ask about smart tech

Smart thermostats, LED lighting, and app-controlled heating can cut energy costs—check if they're already installed Inspect windows and doors

Prioritise double or triple glazing, draught-proofing, and well-sealed frames to reduce heat loss Assess insulation

Poor insulation leads to major heat loss so it's important. Ask about cavity wall and loft insulation, and check for sustainable materials. Don't be afraid to ask for a look in the loft – you have a right to see! Look at the boiler and heating

A-rated condensing boilers and heat pumps are energy-efficient options. Check if radiators have thermostatic valves for better control Ask about renewable energy

Solar panels can cut bills by up to 70 per cent. Check if they're owned or leased and whether the roof is suitable for future installation Check house orientation

A south-facing home benefits from natural light, reducing the need for artificial lighting and heating and thus saving you money Consider building materials

Brick, stone, and concrete retain heat well. Green roofs and living walls enhance insulation and regulate indoor temperatures. Look beyond the kitchen Island

You may be impressed by the Instagram-worthy island but also look at the kitchen's energy-efficient appliances (A-rated fridges, dishwashers, ovens) and check what's included in the sale Investigate water efficiency

Low-flow showerheads, dual-flush toilets, and rainwater collection systems help cut water waste and lower bills

Check for energy-efficient appliances

