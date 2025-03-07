Kendall Jenner reveals who gets pride of place with photo inside $8.5 million home – and it's not a Kardashian

Kendall Jenner shared a previously unseen corner of her eclectic home, offering her eagle-eyed fans an insight into who takes centre stage in her sprawling $8.5million Beverly Hills abode.

The serene, Mediterranean-inspired sanctuary, which was purchased by the supermodel back in 2017, boasts a quaint farmhouse aesthetic bathed in warm tones and organic textures.

© Instagram Kendall shared an unseen corner of her house

The 29-year-old took to Instagram on Thursday to post a carousel of stunning snaps from her week. Among the photos was an image of a cozy corner nestled in the star's dining room.

The image depicted a dark wood skinny side table decked with a stack of books, a slew of vintage ornaments, and a gray stone vase filled with an unusual red flower and a Chinese prunus mume. A crocheted chair was positioned beside the table, while the ivory walls were adorned with an abstract green painting in a gold rectangular frame and a trio of hanging candles.

© Instagram Kendall and Hailey in Barbados

However, what truly caught everyone's attention was a small photograph of Kendall and her best friend Hailey Bieber elegantly secured in a brown frame. The snap was taken of the pair back in January 2024 when they rang in the New Year while vacationing in Barbados.

In the picture, the duo donned sheer maxi dresses as they posed in front of a melting sunset on an ethereal beach. Kendall opted for a butter yellow dress from Helsa that featured stylish ruffles, a cut-out on the bodice, and a dramatic train. The supermodel's luscious dark locks were slicked back into an effortless updo to unveil a pair of chandelier earrings.

Meanwhile, Hailey oozed elegance in a white, open-back dress that was crafted from mesh. The chic look boasted spaghetti straps and a daring, thigh-high slit. Hailey's toasted almond locks were also styled into an updo while she accessorized with gold statement earrings.

© Instagram Kendall's living room

When it came to embellishing her haven, Kendall teamed up with mother-and-son design duo Kathleen and Tommy Clements, as well as the renowned Waldo Fernandez. Discussing the star's palette with Architectural Digest, Tommy said: “Her taste was surprising, more bohemian and funky than the rest of her family. The mood she described was totally understated and down-to-earth.”

Kendall added: "I like a house that has character. When I walked into this place, I was immediately drawn to the peaceful Spanish-y, farmhouse-y vibe."

However, the model has been busy expanding her property portfolio and shared details of her exciting new home project last month. The Kardashians star took to Instagram to post a series of snaps unveiling her grand designs.