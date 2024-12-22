Justin and Hailey Bieber's A-List garden feature at $25m mansion

It's no secret that Justin and Hailey Bieber like to spend lots of time at their home, particularly since they became first-time parents to their baby Jack Blues Bieber in August.

The Grammy Award-winning singer, 30, and the model, 28, mostly lay low in their gorgeous $25 mansion located in the star-studded area of Beverly Hills.

Fortunately for them, the house and garden are kitted out with plenty of things to keep them occupied.

Justin recently took to this Instagram to share a photo of their enormous garden which features a full-scale basketball court.

Justin Bieber has basketball court in his garden

Not only is it ideal for keen B-Ball player Justin, but it's also the epitome of an A-Lister's garden.

Plenty of mansions in the area are decked out with basketball courts, swimming pools and more thanks to the vast amount of land that often comes with a home that size.

The Biebers are also lucky enough to have an infinity pool in their sprawling garden, as well as plenty of green space which is tucked away and shielded by trees and tall palms, offering the famous couple plenty of privacy.

Hailey and Justin's family home

Although their privacy is important to the couple, who legally wed in 2018 before marrying in a second lavish ceremony in 2019, they have shared glimpses inside their home previously.

The Rhode Beauty founder, in particular, is quite active on social media and has shared updates and photos from inside the palatial property.

Hailey, who is evidently a keen chef, filmed a video for her YouTube channel from inside her kitchen. The chic space is fitted with gorgeous marble-topped surfaces, with dark blue cupboards underneath adding a luxury feel.

Hailey Bieber took her fans on a tour of her kitchen

There's also a huge double oven with a full kitted-out stove on top and a labelled spice shelf.

In the video shared from her kitchen, Hailey also said that she and Justin have an herb garden just outside the kitchen area which makes up just one part of the lovely outdoor space.

A pretty pergola can also be seen in the background, no doubt a stunning place to enjoy al fresco dining.

Hailey in the garden of California home

Justin and Hailey's house, which they moved into in 2021, also comes with multiple bedrooms eight bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, and sits on acres of land.

The house also has a stunning lounge area and a music studio where Justin records.

Justin's home studio

All about Jack Blues Bieber

Justin and Hailey welcomed their baby boy in August, and since then fans haven't yet seen a glimpse of their little one's face, but the odd photo of the three of them has been shared over the last few months.

When Jack was born, proud dad Justin took to Instagram to share their happy news. Posting a photo of little Jack's tiny foot, Justin wrote a simple caption revealing their son's name with the words: "WELCOME HOME."

Justin and Hailey shared this photo when baby Jack was born

For Halloween, the family of three dressed up in the most adorable costumes. Hailey was the Disney Channel character, Kim Possible, while Justin was her sidekick, Ron Stoppable.

Baby Jack meanwhile was dressed in a velvet pink onesie, masquerading as Kim's naked mole rat pet, Rufus.

Justin and Hailey with baby Jack

Not long after, new mom Hailey shared a sweet selfie of the three of them out of a walk. The snap showed baby Jack strapped to his mom's chest in a baby bjorn while she and Justin beamed for the camera.