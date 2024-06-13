Jeremy Clarkson's super famous neighbours at Diddly Squat farm you never knew about

Jeremy Clarkson proved that his Diddly Squat farm is a magnet for celebrities this week, when he shared a photo of a very famous face visiting the farm.

The former Top Gear presenter took to social media to share a photo of farm favourite Gerald cosying up to none other than David Beckham.

Jeremy captioned the photo: "Gerald always has time for his fans…", with the snap showing David matily throwing his arm around Gerald's shoulder.

© X David Beckham with Gerald from Diddly Squat farm

David looks the ultimate country gent in the snap, decked out in the Cotswolds uniform of a navy-blue wool jumper and striped shirt, topped with a gilet.

With his casual outfit, David fitted right in on Clarkson's Farm, and it's no surprise he's comfortable, as Diddly Squat is just 15 minutes from his and Victoria Beckham's Cotswolds home in Great Tew.

Victoria recently shared on the Goop podcast that she and David try to head to their Oxfordshire retreat every weekend, telling host Gwyneth Paltrow: "It's so nice, we go between London and try to go there at the weekends as much as we can."

Farm visitors

The Diddly Squat farm shop is open Wednesday to Sunday, so David planned his midweek visit just right, stopping by the shop which sells everything from crisps, to beef jerky to strawberries. One thing the shop doesn't sell is honey – something David Beckham loves to make in his spare time… perhaps there could be a collaboration on the horizon?

© Alamy Stock Photo The Beckhams live in an epic £12m home in the Cotswolds, complete with its own lake

It's no surprise that David has been on the hunt for a new farm shop to buy his local produce, after last summer saw his former favourite local shop, Bumbles of Burford, close down.

LOOK: David and Victoria Beckham welcome new addition to sprawling £12m Cotswolds bolthole

Country life

David has been getting stuck into country life more than ever this past week, gardening at the Beckham's bolthole, with instructions from his wife Victoria.

© Instagram David has recently got into gardening

His other country pursuits include keeping chickens and hiking with the family's dog – what a dream life!

Famous neighbours

Jeremy and David are soon set to be joined by the biggest celebrity in the world, with Taylor Swift said to be renting a cottage in the area during the UK stint of her Eras Tour.

She has allegedly booked a £3.3 million countryside abode for the duration of her UK visit, which kicked off on June 7 in Edinburgh, Scotland.



Taylor's property is said to be a stone's throw away from celebrity-favourite hotspot Soho Farmhouse, located near Chipping Norton -we wonder if she'll be popping into Diddly Squat?