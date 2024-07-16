Meet Jeremy Clarkson's three children – from lookalike son to famous author

Jeremy Clarkson is set to be a grandfather for the second time, with his daughter, Emily, sharing the news that she is due to be a mum again.

The former Top Gear presenter has proven to be a doting grandfather, sharing the sweetest snaps of his first granddaughter, however, he is also a doting father to Emily and her two siblings, Finlo and Katya. Jeremy welcomed his three children with his ex-wife, Frances Cain, raising their brood in Chipping Norton.

As Jeremy prepares to become a grandfather again, here's all you need to know about his own family…

Emily Clarkson, 29

Emily is Jeremy's oldest child and the one with the highest profile, having followed her motoring journalist father into the writing world. The star has published two books, Can I Speak to Someone in Charge? and Dear Pretty Normal Me.

Emily also co-hosts the podcast, Should I Delete That? alongside influencer Alex Light. In the podcast, the pair discuss numerous topics ranging from eating disorders to online bullying. In 2020, she co-founded the Have a Gos (HAGS), which aimed to encourage women to compete in "intimidating sporting events".

Emily is a proud feminist and spoke out against her father's column for the Sun where he expressed his "hatred" for Meghan Markle, claiming that everyone in his age bracket agreed. The column also called for the Duchess to be "stripped naked" and paraded through towns with "people shouting 'shame'" and throwing "excrement" at her.

In an Instagram Stories post, Emily wrote: "My views are and have always been clear when it comes to misogyny, bullying and the treatment of women by the media. I want to make it very clear that I stand against everything that my dad wrote about Meghan Markle and I remain standing in support of those that are targeted with online hatred."

Emily walked down the aisle with Alex Andrew in 2022 and the pair welcomed daughter Arlo the following year. Last week, Emily announced her second pregnancy, sharing: "Our baby girl is going to be a big sister. So so so so excited to share that we’re expecting another little girl."

Finlo Clarkson, 27

Jeremy's only son typically prefers to stay out of the spotlight. The star has a strong resemblance to his father and appears to be sports mad, especially when it comes to rugby.

In 2018, Finlo reportedly underwent keyhole surgery for "high-thoracic injuries" after he was spotted on holiday in Barbados with a neck and spinal brace.

Katya Clarkson, 23

Katya is the youngest of Jeremy's three children and while she also keeps a fairly low-profile, the star is known to be a whizz at photography, experimenting with numerous styles.

