Michael Sheen's private home in Port Talbot where he pays off £1m neighbours debts

Michael Sheen has taken the extraordinary decision to buy up to £1 million worth of debt that had been racked up by locals in the area of Port Talbot, Wales.

The Good Omens actor, who decided to move away from the Hollywood limelight and return to his homeland more than ten years ago, has been working on a two-year project to help those in his local community.

The father-of-three will be outlining his generous move in his new documentary, Secret Million Pound Giveaway, on Channel 4.

Michael Sheen and his wife, Anna, live in Port Talbot

Though Michael, 56, was born in Newport, he spent most of his childhood and adolescent years in Port Talbot, and his parents still live in the area.

After returning to the Welsh town to work on a play in 2011, Michael was then inspired to permanently return and use his influence – and fortune – to help those in need.

Now, Michael and his wife, Anna Lundberg, also an actor, live in a lovely three-storey house in the Welsh countryside...

© BBC Michael's house has many brilliantly homely comforts including vast land for privacy and enjoying the great outdoors, a conservatory, high ceilings and an open fire. During the pandemic lockdown months, fans got more of a look inside Michael's home than ever before as he and fellow actor, David Tennant, began filming their BBC comedy, Staged, which saw them play versions of themselves having to conduct rehearsals for a play over Zoom calls.

© BBC Michael's living room looks so cosy. An open fireplace formed the focal point of the lounge, and it was surrounded by stone and wooden accents, giving a traditional feel. A framed picture featuring their eldest daughter Lyra's full name and date of birth could be seen spelled out in white letters. Since then, Anna and Michael have welcomed their second child together, Mabli, in 2022. Michael is also a proud dad to his daughter, Lily Mo Sheen, 26, whom he shares with ex-wife, Kate Beckinsale.

© Instagram To the right of the fireplace were some wooden hidden shelves that were stacked with books, photo frames and even a dedication to Michael and Anna's daughter, Lyra, who was born in 2019. In the middle of the room is a wooden dining table which, in this photo, is covered with presents and flowers for Lyra's birthday.

