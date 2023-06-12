Best Interests star Michael Sheen's famous partner - all you need to know about their family

Michael Sheen is starring in BBC One's new drama, Best Interests, which tells the heartbreaking story of two parents who must make an unthinkable decision regarding their daughter.

Michael stars opposite Sharon Horgan in the hard-hitting series, playing husband and wife, Andrew and Nicci, whose daughter Marnie has a life-threatening condition. The couple are drawn into a high-profile court case after doctors tell them it's in their daughter's best interest to let her die.

But what about Michael's real-life relationship? Find out all you need to know about his famous partner and adorable family here…

WATCH: Michael stars opposite Sharon Horgan in Best Interests

Who is Michael Sheen's girlfriend?

Michael Sheen's partner is Swedish actress Anna Lundberg.

Anna, 28, who hails from Helsingborg, has appeared both on stage and screen, having starred in various New York theatre productions after graduating from American Academy of Dramatic Arts in 2018.

© Variety Michael and Anna began their romance in 2019

The actress is perhaps best recognised for starring alongside Michael in the BBC comedy series, Staged, in which the couple play themselves opposite David Tennant and his wife Georgia.

Anna has also appeared in the 2020 Sky film, Last Train to Christmas, in which Michael starred in, and also voiced the role of Marion in Netflix's The Sandman.

© Paul Stephenson Michael and Anna star in Staged opposite David Tennant and Georgia Tennant

Michael and Anna's relationship timeline

Michael, 54, and Anna have been in a relationship since 2019, with the Hollywood actor making his first appearance on his girlfriend's Instagram page in May 2019, when she posted a selfie of the pair attending the premiere of the fantasy comedy series, Good Omens.

She wrote in the caption: "At the New York screening for Amazon's new show Good Omens. So, so, so proud of this angelic face. What a fantastic show with brilliant writing and directing. London and World premiere up next!"

© Instagram Michael and his partner Anna

Just months after the couple went public with their romance, Michael was forced to deny rumours that he was still in a relationship with comedian Aisling Bea when he first got together with Anna.

Taking to Twitter in August 2019, he wrote: "Wouldn't normally respond to this kind of thing but for the sake of people I love and who have more important things to focus on right now - I was single from the beginning of last summer until I met my partner Anna who is now going to have our baby. Just for the record. Thanks."

The couple, who reside in the Welsh countryside in Baglan, share two daughters together. Their eldest, Lyra, was born in September 2019. Announcing the happy news on Twitter at the time, the Quiz actor wrote: "Happy to say that at 8:41 am on Monday September 23rd our beautiful daughter Lyra was born. Thank you so much to Louise & all the brilliant midwives at both the Singleton and NeathPortTalbot hospitals."

The couple welcomed their second daughter, Mabli, in May 2022. "And just like that….there was another monkey jumping on the bed," Michael wrote on Twitter alongside an adorable snap of his newborn holding tightly onto his pinky finger.

Michael was filming for Best Interests when Anna was pregnant with Mabli, and in a new interview with The Guardian, revealed that the pregnancy was "not completely straightforward".

© Instagram Michael and Anna's second daughter, Mabli, was born in May 2022

"There were some fears about our unborn baby, and if there are any kinds of complications or worries that really weighs on you," he said.

© Instagram Michael with his daughter, Lyra

Michael is also a dad to 24-year-old Lily Mo Sheen, whom he shares with actress Kate Beckinsale.

