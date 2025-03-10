Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Lorraine Kelly's £2m riverside home she tailored to the 'convenience' of her dog
Split image showing Lorraine Kelly in a studio and at her home sitting on a sofa© Shutterstock,Instagram

The ITV broadcaster and her husband Steve Smith live in Buckinghamshire 

Francesca Shillcock
Senior Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Lorraine Kelly is the first to admit that her adored border terrier rules the roost at home, something that many dog lovers will surely relate to.  

The ITV broadcaster often allows her fans to see inside the lovely home in Buckinghamshire that she shares with her husband, Steve Smith, and their dog, Angus.

The house, reportedly worth around £2 million, sits right on the riverbed meaning they get beautiful views from their garden. 

Lorraine Kelly sitting on a sage green swing bench in her garden© Instagram
Lorraine Kelly lives in Buckinghamshire

The inside is equally impressive. 

However, it seems the TV star has even "tailored" the interiors to suit their border terrier…

Ruby was pictured looking so adorable at doggy daycare© Instagram

In a new interview with The Guardian, some insight into Lorraine's home was shared. 

"Her Buckinghamshire cottage, backing on to the Thames, is as you might expect – plush but super homely," reports Simon Hattenstone.

The article also describes how on the large, comfy sofas, there are some illustrated cushions.

One features an image of country music legend, Dolly Parton, while another is of Angus with a caption that reads: "This house is solely for the convenience of our border terrier."

Lorraine Kelly in a purple tracksuit perched on the edge of a sofa© Instagram

The article also notes that the house is full of wonderful family photos featuring Lorraine and Steve, who wed in 1992, their grown-up daughter, Rosie, and their first grandchild, Billie.

Lorraine and Steve have lived in their stunning property since 2017 after relocating from their home in Dundee.

Lorraine shows off her guest cottage in photo on her Instagram© Instagram

While the broadcasting legend has been working in the capital for years, she would often travel back to her homeland in between stints in London.

However, the family clearly decided a permanent base closer to the city was a better option, eventually settling on their pretty house in Buckinghamshire.

The prime location offers quiet countryside living while also being commutable into London, where Lorraine hosts her morning programme from the Television Centre in White City.

Lorraine Kelly in a black sparkly coord in her conservatory© Instagram

Meanwhile, other aspects of Lorraine's home are fabulous, including her charming conservatory. 

The glass-topped room sits at the back of the house and is decked out with so many plants it could resemble a greenhouse.

The TV presenter's conservatory is seemingly super spacious and has stunning grey parquet flooring. 

There's a brown, patterned chaise longue nestled under the window and next to it sits a gorgeous palm in a white and beige plant pot.

Lorraine Kelly's conservatory is full of plants© Instagram

Further along, there is a huge wooden bench upon which Lorraine has placed multiple plants to add lots of colour and leafy greenery to the room.

Thanks to the conservatory having floor-to-ceiling glass doors and windows, plenty of daylight floods the room which is no doubt ideal at the summertime. 

