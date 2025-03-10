Lorraine Kelly's £2m riverside home she tailored to the 'convenience' of her dog

Lorraine Kelly is the first to admit that her adored border terrier rules the roost at home, something that many dog lovers will surely relate to.

The ITV broadcaster often allows her fans to see inside the lovely home in Buckinghamshire that she shares with her husband, Steve Smith, and their dog, Angus.

The house, reportedly worth around £2 million, sits right on the riverbed meaning they get beautiful views from their garden.

© Instagram Lorraine Kelly lives in Buckinghamshire

The inside is equally impressive.

However, it seems the TV star has even "tailored" the interiors to suit their border terrier…

© Instagram In a new interview with The Guardian, some insight into Lorraine's home was shared. "Her Buckinghamshire cottage, backing on to the Thames, is as you might expect – plush but super homely," reports Simon Hattenstone. The article also describes how on the large, comfy sofas, there are some illustrated cushions. One features an image of country music legend, Dolly Parton, while another is of Angus with a caption that reads: "This house is solely for the convenience of our border terrier."

© Instagram The article also notes that the house is full of wonderful family photos featuring Lorraine and Steve, who wed in 1992, their grown-up daughter, Rosie, and their first grandchild, Billie. Lorraine and Steve have lived in their stunning property since 2017 after relocating from their home in Dundee.

© Instagram While the broadcasting legend has been working in the capital for years, she would often travel back to her homeland in between stints in London. However, the family clearly decided a permanent base closer to the city was a better option, eventually settling on their pretty house in Buckinghamshire. The prime location offers quiet countryside living while also being commutable into London, where Lorraine hosts her morning programme from the Television Centre in White City.

© Instagram Meanwhile, other aspects of Lorraine's home are fabulous, including her charming conservatory. The glass-topped room sits at the back of the house and is decked out with so many plants it could resemble a greenhouse. The TV presenter's conservatory is seemingly super spacious and has stunning grey parquet flooring. There's a brown, patterned chaise longue nestled under the window and next to it sits a gorgeous palm in a white and beige plant pot.