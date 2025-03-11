Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Amanda Owen's son Reuben, 18, discloses plans to move on from family farm
amanda owen and son reuben in car

The Our Yorkshire Farm star revealed his future plans on a podcast

Rachel Avery
Homes Editor
4 minutes ago
There are rumours swirling about Amanda Owen's son Reuben filming for a new series of his show, Life in the Dales, after one of his Instagram posts revealed a camera in the background of one of his photos. 

Reuben shot to fame in his parents' show, Our Yorkshire Farm, and now with his own machinery business, dealing in groundworks and plant hire, fans love following his entrepreneurial journey. 

WATCH: Reuben Owen makes cheeky dig at dad Clive

While he's busy building up his business, in a chat with the Farmer's Guardian, for their podcast, he revealed his future plans – and they are inspired by his famous parents!

"My ultimate goal, once I have enough diggers going, is to have my own farm around here," he admits.  

View post on Instagram
 

"I definitely want to carry on farming, and I appreciate it more since I have not been around the farm as much."

Speaking about the dales and the family farm, Ravenseat, he said: "It is lovely; it is the place I want to be." 

He jokes that his father always pulls him back to farming. "Dad still drags me back home," he told the publication. 

Reuben Owen in an orange vest inside a derelict cottage© Instagram
Reuben helping out at his parents' renovation

The Yorkshire Shepherdess and husband Clive has enlisted their son's help on their current project, Anty John's. 

Amanda and Clive are renovating an old farmhouse nearby their current farm, and the whole family have been involved in the epic transformation. 

Amanda Owen smiling alongside son Reuben© Instagram
Amanda Owen is close to her son Reuben

In a video shared to Amanda's Instagram feed, Reuben was seen moving rubble and rock for them with his digger. Watching on as her son worked, she reminisced: "I used to hate it when he used to take things to pieces and do demolition on things in the house, and in the shed - it started off with Lego."

Amanda and her family's idyllic countryside life has come under scrutiny from some members of the public though. 

Amanda Owen's kids making homemade boats out of paletts on the river© Instagram
Amanda Owen's kids were playing in the river in her latest photos

The star uploaded a photo of her kids building boats out of palettes and cartons to float in the river, using large sticks of wood as oars on a sunny afternoon earlier in the month. 

"I bet that is fresh," wrote one, and: "Gosh bet the water is cold brrrr," added two concerned fans. While other's praised the "perfect childhood" for the brood. 

Are Amanda and Clive divorced?

Amanda and Clive are working together to restore Anty John's Farm© LORNA ROACH
Amanda and Clive Owen are working together to restore Anty John's

The TV duo announced their break-up in 2022, but to date the pair have not divorced. On the topic of their separation, Amanda admitted to The Sunday Times: "He’s not very separated."

She explained: "We're here and we've got a joint mission. It's about securing the future of the farm, the children.

Amanda and Clive Owen© Channel 5
The pair are no longer romantically involved

"If you've gone through a separation, there's a reason you separated. And it's usually because you're not getting on. Who wants that?"

She added: "We bicker. We argue. There’s no romance. But we’re all right with each other. And that’s a blessing."

Amanda Owen: 5 surprising facts

Amanda Owen Photographed at Anty Johns Farm© LORNA ROACH

1. Afternoon tea with Amanda 

Amanda's farm in Ravenseat is located on the Coast-to-Coast walking route, allowing her to offer cream teas in the summer. Visitors can even stay on site to enjoy the experience. 

2. TV show inspiration

A fan of the show All Creatures Great and Small, Amanda was inspired by the books and the real-life series to pursue a career as a farm vet. 

3. Media backlash 

After her 22-year relationship with Clive Owens ended, Amanda made headlines for her reported five-year affair with businessman Robert Davis, whom she met through her exes' work. Both Amanda and Clive defended the backlash, explaining their relationship had ended before her romance with Robert began. 

4.  Rising stars

Amanda's children are following in her footsteps. Her son Reuben stars in a six-part Channel 5 series called Reuben Owen: Life in the Dales. Her youngest trio — Annas, Nancy, and Clemmy — gained attention on Sky Kids' show Pooch Mooch, proving that TV runs in the family.

5. Net worth

Amanda's net worth is reported to be over £1 million, with annual earnings of over £250,000, according to Entertainment Daily

