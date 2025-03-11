Amanda Owen's son Reuben, 18, discloses plans to move on from family farm

There are rumours swirling about Amanda Owen's son Reuben filming for a new series of his show, Life in the Dales, after one of his Instagram posts revealed a camera in the background of one of his photos.

Reuben shot to fame in his parents' show, Our Yorkshire Farm, and now with his own machinery business, dealing in groundworks and plant hire, fans love following his entrepreneurial journey.

WATCH: Reuben Owen makes cheeky dig at dad Clive

While he's busy building up his business, in a chat with the Farmer's Guardian, for their podcast, he revealed his future plans – and they are inspired by his famous parents!

"My ultimate goal, once I have enough diggers going, is to have my own farm around here," he admits.

"I definitely want to carry on farming, and I appreciate it more since I have not been around the farm as much."

Speaking about the dales and the family farm, Ravenseat, he said: "It is lovely; it is the place I want to be."

He jokes that his father always pulls him back to farming. "Dad still drags me back home," he told the publication.

© Instagram Reuben helping out at his parents' renovation

The Yorkshire Shepherdess and husband Clive has enlisted their son's help on their current project, Anty John's.

Amanda and Clive are renovating an old farmhouse nearby their current farm, and the whole family have been involved in the epic transformation.

© Instagram Amanda Owen is close to her son Reuben

In a video shared to Amanda's Instagram feed, Reuben was seen moving rubble and rock for them with his digger. Watching on as her son worked, she reminisced: "I used to hate it when he used to take things to pieces and do demolition on things in the house, and in the shed - it started off with Lego."

Amanda and her family's idyllic countryside life has come under scrutiny from some members of the public though.

© Instagram Amanda Owen's kids were playing in the river in her latest photos

The star uploaded a photo of her kids building boats out of palettes and cartons to float in the river, using large sticks of wood as oars on a sunny afternoon earlier in the month.

"I bet that is fresh," wrote one, and: "Gosh bet the water is cold brrrr," added two concerned fans. While other's praised the "perfect childhood" for the brood.

Are Amanda and Clive divorced?

© LORNA ROACH Amanda and Clive Owen are working together to restore Anty John's

The TV duo announced their break-up in 2022, but to date the pair have not divorced. On the topic of their separation, Amanda admitted to The Sunday Times: "He’s not very separated."

She explained: "We're here and we've got a joint mission. It's about securing the future of the farm, the children.

© Channel 5 The pair are no longer romantically involved

"If you've gone through a separation, there's a reason you separated. And it's usually because you're not getting on. Who wants that?"

She added: "We bicker. We argue. There’s no romance. But we’re all right with each other. And that’s a blessing."