Amanda Owen shares news from new home amid losing sleep over project with Clive

Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen has given an exciting update on her renovation project with former partner Clive in the latest episode of their Channel 4 show, Our Farm Next Door. The family have had the all clear with their planning permission to extend their home into the barn side of Anty Johns – an ambition which left their project hanging in the balance.

But as well as sharing that delightful news with fans, Amanda has revealed that she has lost sleep over other worrying parts of the renovation. Their builder Richard was on hand in the show, and he raised concerns about the safety of the structure where they are creating their dream home. "The worst-case scenario is it falls down," he said, and Amanda revealed: "The description I got was 'The house is stood on nothing. It's never been in as much of a precarious position ever in its whole existence'. That's why I couldn't sleep!"

Extra concrete had to be used to secure the walls in the 300-year cottage, and now they can proceed with the rest of the transformation.

© LORNA ROACH Amanda and Clive Owen photographed at Anty Johns Farm, which is currently being restored.

Tree roots from a nearby tree were also a concern for the builder, and his request for it to be removed was declined by the Yorkshire Shepherdess. "The tree has to stay," said Amanda. "The tree is just as important as the house." So, the decision was made to dig a moat around the property to try and sever the tree roots and prevent any damage.

The project, once complete, will be a beautiful four-bedroom family home for their large family.

The property is located a stone's throw away from their existing home, Ravenseat, which they are currently renting.

© LORNA ROACH Amanda has been hands on in the project

Amanda Owen on working with her former husband Clive

Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, Amanda discussed her decision to work with Clive even though they are no longer romantically involved.

© Instagram Amanda Owen with three of her nine children

"The bigger picture is that we need to make everything work and keep everything going forward. I know it's a bit of a cliche to say that farming is 24/7 but it really is. There is just so much to contend with without even thinking about the children. There's plenty of work to go around. It's pretty much business as usual, without the romance," she said.