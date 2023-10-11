Our Yorkshire Farm's Amanda Owen and ex Clive reunite for major project - details

Amanda Owen, 49, has reunited with her ex Clive Owen – but not for the reason you might think! The former couple are working on a property renovation project together, despite having publicly split last year.

It was the Yorkshire Shepherdess' eldest son, Reuben, who revealed all when he gave his own followers an Instagram update. He shared photos of himself hard at work taking off the roof, and captioned it: "Me and Tom took the day of the diggers to give Mum and dad a hand taking the roof off Anty Johns. One amazing view from the scaffolding. @yorkshireshepherdess @tommy.mcwhirter."

The Our Yorkshire Farm stars originally bought the house in 2020 and it is very close to their existing abode of Ravenseat Farm, which they rent.

The plans for the Grade II listed property include making it into a two-bedroom home with a living room, kitchen, shower room and utility room.

According to The Yorkshire Post, the farmhouse has been disused for around 60 years so it will be a huge undertaking.

We look forward to seeing more renovation updates from Rueben and perhaps from Amanda herself as the project continues.

As the house will only have two bedrooms when complete, it seems that Amanda and her brood of nine children will remain living at the larger property of Ravenseat.

Clive and Amanda seem amicable and speaking out on Lorraine in a very rare interview in April this year, Clive defended his former wife, after she received fan backlash.

He said: "It's a tough time for Amanda now and so I thought it was only right, I don't do social media or any of that so I sort of disappear," he explained.

"One of the things that I hear is people saying 'poor Clive' and I feel that isn't right."

He continued: " handled it very badly, it was such a change in our life and I sadly made a right mess of things and I had a massive part to play in our relationship ending, a massive part to play.

"When all this went on, I was ranting and raving and drinking and carrying on. It was taking her away I think, and it wasn't. She was committed and we were all committed but it seemed to eat away at me and I handled it badly and behaved badly towards her."

Who are Amanda Owen's nine children?

Raven

Raven is the eldest and she recently graduated with a First Class Honours in Biology from York St John University.

Reuben

Reuben has his own digging business, R.Owen Contracting and often shares updates about his work and we love seeing sweet selfies with his mum.

Miles

Miles is a 16-year-old aspiring farmer so watch this space!

Edith

Edith is 14 and looks very similar to her mother Amanda, but prefers to stay out of the limelight.

Violet

Violet, 12, always gets praise from fans of Our Yorkshire Farm – she's a determined little lady when out and about on the farm.

Sidney

Sidney, 11, loves farming too and enjoys spending time with his sheepdog.

Annas

Annas is often seen playing with her younger siblings on the show.

Clemmy

Clemmy regularly helps her mum out with farm duties and she even has a great bird watching knowledge.

Nancy

Nancy, six, was a surprise addition to the brood and the youngest is always delighting fans with her adorable antics.