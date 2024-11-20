Amanda Owen's big new year plans with Clive at future home

Amanda Owen has delighted fans with the news that Our Farm Next Door will be back for a new series next year.

The show followed her mission to rebuild Anty John's cottage alongside her former husband Clive and last Monday saw the final episode of the series air, but the good news is it will be returning for more in 2025!

WATCH: Amanda Owen speaks about the sleepless nights during renovating

Her PR confirmed the rumours on Facebook, writing: "Morning all! Yes, it's true! Our Farm Next Door will be back for a second series next year. So you'll be able to keep up to date with the progress being made at Anty John's, as well as the comings and goings on the farm. We don't have the TX dates for the next series yet, but as soon as those are confirmed, we'll post the details here.

Thanks so much for your support for the Owen family this past five weeks and do please keep spreading the word about the show. You can now watch all five episodes on the Channel 4 Streamer. Jo x."

The former husband and wife joined forces for a mammoth renovation project on a 300-year-old cottage and episode five of the series showed electricity being installed into the property. The children all gathered for lights to be switched on for the first time ever in the building's existence.

"It's come a long way, but it has got a long way to go as well," said Amanda as the final episode drew to a close.

On the day the last episode aired, Amanda took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to pen: "It's been a manic Monday so this is a late reminder that at 9pm you need to tune in to More4 for the last episode of Our Farm Next Door. If you miss it or forget then you can do the catch up thingy on All4. #ourfarmnextdoor #more4 #yorkshire #farm."

© LORNA ROACH Amanda and Clive Owen Photographed at Anty John's Farm, which is currently being restored.

Fans flocked to the comments leaving praise for the show, as well as the project, and to request another series. "Just watched the last episode. Hope you will be back soon, Anty Johns is looking great," and: "Been brilliant to watch, has always, hoping you make more we all want to see the finished Anty johns, god bless you and your lovely family." So they will be thrilled with the latest update!

The project hasn't been plain sailing for Amanda who has admitted she has lost sleep over worrying parts of the renovation. When speaking about the property's lack of foundations, Amanda said: "The description I got was, 'The house is stood on nothing. It's never been in as much of a precarious position ever in its whole existence.' That's why I couldn't sleep!"



© Bruce Adams/ANL/Shutterstock Clive and Amanda share nine children

How does Amanda Owen feel about working with her former husband Clive?

© ANL/Shutterstock The former couple pictured together

Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, Amanda discussed her decision to work with Clive even though they are separated.

"The bigger picture is that we need to make everything work and keep everything going forward. I know it's a bit of a cliche to say that farming is 24/7 but it really is. There is just so much to contend with without even thinking about the children. There's plenty of work to go around. It's pretty much business as usual, without the romance," she said.