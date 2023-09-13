Amanda Owen reveals first look at new home she originally bought with ex Clive

Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda has taken on an exciting new project

Amanda Owen and her husband Clive split in 2022, but before their separation the stars invested in a new property, Anty John's. In a brand-new update shared by their eldest son Reuben, it appears that renovation work has finally begun on the dilapidated farmhouse.

Our Yorkshire Farm star Rebuen took to Instagram to share a series of photographs alongside his famous mother as he lent a helping hand at the property project.

WATCH: Clive Owen makes rare comment over split

The 18-year-old has his own groundwork business and he often shares glimpses into his work on his Instagram page.

"Setting up ready to mate a start at Anty Johns. #tryingnottomakeamess," he wrote underneath the images, which included pictures of a tractors and digger.

In one of the photographs, his 49-year-old mother posed alongside a Land Rover with her top fashioned into a crop top. Another snap showed her looking on at the existing farmhouse with a visibly collapsed roof, lack of windows and an overgrown garden

It is unknown if the Yorkshire Shepherdess has now taken on this project without her former partner or if she will be working with Clive to convert the home.

The family currently reside at Ravenseat Farm

The Owens bought the house in 2020 and it very close to their existing abode of Ravenseat Farm, which they rent.

The plans for the Grade II listed property include making it into a two-bedroom home with living room, kitchen, shower room and utility room.

LOOK: Amanda Owen's sons are all grown up in new photos from the farm

According to The Yorkshire Post, the farmhouse has been disused for around 60 years so it will be a major project.

© Photo: Channel 5 Amanda and Clive split last year

As the house will only have two bedrooms, it pretty much impossible for Amanda and her nine children to move in, so it seems that they will remain at Ravenseat.

It's been a rollercoaster year for Amanda and fans were left disappointed in July when she announced the closure of her Yorkshire farm. At the time of its closure to the public, Amanda opted to post a simple message which read: "Ravenseat Farm is closed to visitors until further notice, so, unfortunately, we are not serving cream teas. Thank you for your understanding. Amanda."

© Photo: Rex The TV star is embarking on a new project

Earlier this week, Amanda gave a rare social media update, posting a series of incredible family photographs.

The doting mum shared a string of breathtaking sunset images featuring her adorable brood.

"The place to be [wave emojis] #yorkshire #homesweethome," Amanda wrote as her caption.

Her dedicated followers loved the update and welcomed her back to social media with open arms.