Harrison Ford's secluded Wyoming ranch with wife Calista Flockhart is their escape from Hollywood

Harrison Ford and his wife, Calista Flockhart, are well-esteemed Hollywood actors, but it seems they prefer the quiet and serene lifestyle their enormous ranch in Wyoming offers them.

The Indiana Jones actor and his wife, who began their love story in 2002 and wed in 2010, have a base in Brentwood, California, but Harrison has owned the ranch and land in Jackson Hole since the early 1980s.

Though the 82-year-old bought the property with his first wife, Melissa Mathison, he and Calista have more than made it their home.

© Getty Images Harrison and Calista have a ranch in Wyoming where they want to escape Hollywood

Harrison Ford's Wyoming ranch is his escape from Hollywood

Judging from photos of Harrison's ranch, the private home is the perfect place to live a quiet life.

The main house is humble in size, but it's the vast land – 800 acres to be precise – that was no doubt a drawing point for the actor.

The house – located along the Snake River – has multiple bedrooms to host his family and friends and vast gardens surrounded by trees, which add an extra layer of privacy.

After buying the generously sized plot, Harrison ended up selling off a lot of the land to a nature reserve, which aims to protect natural wildlife and resources.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Harrison Ford pays a tearful tribute to his wife, Calista

According to an interview with Parade, the Star Wars hero often tends to the maintenance of the property and is quite the handyman when it comes to doing jobs around the house.

Whether it's working with his tools in his own at-home wood shop or replacing a roof, Harrison likes to keep busy.

© Getty Images Harrison primarily lives on a ranch in Jackson Hole, Wyoming

But Calista also puts her husband to work, offering her husband chores for him to complete around the house. "Those jobs are 'honey do's,'" Harrison told the publication.

Their rural, down-to-earth way of living is perhaps a rarity for such A-Listers, who could, if they wanted to, employ a litany of staff to complete jobs around the house for them.

© Getty Images Harrison Ford prefers to escape Hollywood and retreat to his quiet ranch

Jackson Hole is a valley in the mountain ranges near the border of Idaho. The couple spend a lot of time at their ranch and often host family get-togethers with their children and grandchildren.

Harrison is a father to his two oldest sons, Benjamin, 57, and Willard, 55, whom he shares with his first wife, Mary Marquardt.

© MICHAEL TRAN Harrison Ford and wife Calista Flockhart host their family at the ranch

While married to his second wife, Melissa Mathison, the actor welcomed a third son, Malcolm, 37, and a daughter, Georgia, 34. Meanwhile, he and Calista share Calista's son Liam, whom she adopted in 2001.

In addition to DIY and other maintenance tasks, Harrison has other pastimes at the ranch.

"When I'm up in Wyoming, I just walk out the door and keep walking…if my chores are done and there's nothing more pressing and the weather's good, I'll go flying – I love to fly up there – or walk in the woods, do some work, ride my road bike or mountain bike."