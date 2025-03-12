Christopher Dean's private home with skating pro partner to enjoy retirement

It's the end of an era. Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean are officially hanging up their skates now that the countdown to their retirement has begun.
The Olympic gold medal-winning couple performed their final performance on live television on Sunday, and once they've completed their upcoming arena tour, Our Last Dance, it'll be the end of their skating journey.
Torvill and Dean announced their retirement last year and said at the time that it wasn't going to affect their roles as judges.
But with recent reports that Dancing On Ice might be coming to an end, it makes it all the more poignant.
Opening up about their retirement in February last year, Christopher told the Mirror: "I think there comes a time when you know.
"We're not spring chickens any more, but we're still able to do it to a certain degree that we feel good about it, but that will go."
Now that Christopher is retiring, he'll be spending much more time at home with his skating professional wife, Karen Barber....
Who is Christopher Dean's partner?
People often think that Christopher and his skating partner Jayne are a couple, but despite their long partnership, the pair have never dated.
Jayne has been married to her husband Phil Christensen since 1990, while Christopher has been in a relationship with Dancing on Ice head coach Karen Barber since 2011.
The Dancing On Ice judge is also a father to two sons, Jack Robert, 27, and Sam Colin, 25, whom he shares with his second wife, Jill Trenary.
Christopher's first wife was French-Canadian World ice dance champion Isabelle Duchesnay. The pair were married for two years between 1991 and 1993.