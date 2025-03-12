Millie Bobby Brown's $4.6m property empire with 33 dogs that sleep in her bed

At 21, Millie Bobby Brown has amassed quite the property empire, sharing on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast that she purchased her first homes at just 18.

Testament to her young years, Millie revealed that she purchased the two homes next door to her parents in both the UK and in Georgia, where the whole family moved when she was cast in Stranger Things.

Explaining her decision to move out while still a teenager, the Electric State actress revealed that her parents wouldn't allow her to get any more animals while living under their roof, which prompted her to invest in her own home.

© Instagram Millie Bobby Brown moved out so she could get more pets

"At that point I had two dogs and a rabbit living in my room, so I ended up buying a house right next to them so I have a house next to them in London and a house next to them in Georgia right across the street," Millie told Alex.

The Enola Holmes star certainly made the most of having her own home, sharing that she now has far more than just two dogs…

Millie's animals

Millie explained that she has 25 farm animals at her $620k Georgia home, including goats, cows, donkeys and 33 dogs.

© Instagram Millie loves living among animals

"I have ten dogs that live inside, and 23 dogs that live outside in a rescue sanctuary that I built," Millie shared, adding that she and her husband Jake Bongiovi has "argued" about her allowing all of the pets into their bed.

© Instagram Millie Bobby Brown lets her dogs sleep in her bed

"When he's away I have all the dogs in bed with me," Millie said of her husband, adding that she has a rottweiler and a Great Dane, both of whom sleep in her bed.

Millie and Jake's holiday home

While their Georgia farm is home to a menagerie of animals, the loved-up couple does have another property, aside from Millie's London abode, that they can retreat to when Jake wants space from the animals.

© Instagram Millie Bobby Brown has 33 dogs

The twenty-somethings reportedly purchased a £ 4 million home on the UK's Devon coast in September 2024, snapping up a property in the sought-after town of Salcombe.

With five bedrooms and multiple balconies on which to soak up the beautiful views, the modern home is a haven of tranquillity, and totally different to their Atlanta home they spend most of their time in.