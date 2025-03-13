Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Abbey Clancy's conservatory with sky-high ceilings is the biggest we've seen
Split image showing Abbey Clancy looking over her shoulder at the Brits and taking a mirror selfie© Getty,Instagram

The Therapy Crouch podcast host lives in Surrey with her husband, Peter Crouch 

Francesca Shillcock
Senior Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch are fortunate to live in a mammoth home in Surrey with their four young children, Sophia Ruby, 14, Liberty Rose, 10, Johnny, eight, and Jack, six.

From the photos that the podcast hosts have shared with their large following, their property – said to be worth £3 million – looks nothing short of stunning.

One element of their home that caught our eye is their conservatory-style room at the back of their house that leads out into their sprawling garden. 

Abbey Clancy and her husband Pete standing outside hotel entrance© Instagram
Abbey Clancy and her husband Pete live in Surrey

The chic room has sky-high ceilings and has a 'family room' feel to it – it also has generous square footage.

Fans saw a peek of the large room on Elizabeth Day's Instagram account

The journalist and author – host of the 'How to Fail' podcast series – was appearing on Abbey and Peter's show, 'The Therapy Crouch Podcast', alongside Married At First Sight regular, Mel Schilling.

Elizabeth and Mel dropped by Pete and Abbey's show to promote their audio show, 'How to Date.'

Mel Schilling, Peter Crouch, Elizabeth Day and Abbey Clancy pose for photo holding their pets in the family lounge© Instagram
Abbey and Peter's conservatory is gorgeous

Elizabeth shared a sweet snap from inside the comfort of the Crouch household and wrote a caption that read in part: "Thank you @abbeyclancy and @crouchy for being so kind and inviting us into your gorgeous home."

The photo showed all four of them gathered in the spacious room where the Crouch family hosts friends and podcast guests. 

Abbey and Peter's home is so spacious
The area is flooded with daylight thanks to the impressive skylights they have in two different parts of the room, and the glass-topped roof adds a luxurious, high-end feel. 

The room also has floor-to-ceiling windows that lead outside and add even more natural light.

woman wearing cream mini dress and feathered cape © Getty Images
Abbey is a mother-of-four

Abbey and Peter have decorated the room in mostly neutral colours with beige walls and stylish wooden flooring. 

They also have fluffy armchairs that look so cosy and a large stone-coloured floor rug to add comfort underfoot.

Abbey Clancy smiling while standing at her kitchen island with a blender and cooking ingredients in front of her © Instagram
Abbey's kitchen features bronze and marble interiors

The room appears to lead seamlessly into their kitchen as we can spot their marble-topped island in the foreground of the snap.

Abbey and Peter's kitchen is bang on-trend. The couple extended the marble tops onto the walls and incorporated it on all of the surfaces.

Above the stylish surfaces, they have bronze cupboards to offset the white and grey marble with some colour.

Abbey Clancy in bikini with husband Peter Crouch and children Sophia, Liberty and Johnny© Instagram
Abbey and Peter's with their children

They also have glass and bronze light fittings hanging down from the ceiling that tie the theme together.

Meanwhile, another room they have that is sure to catch people's eyes is their kids' playroom.

Abbey revealed all on Instagram while posing alongside her daughter. The colourful space is now one of Abbey's fave rooms. 

Outside, the family also have their own swimming pool, perfect for hosting family and friends in the warmer months. 

