Meet Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch's 4 lookalike children: Sophia, Liberty, Johnny and Jack

With a successful model for a mother and an ex-England football star father, it's unsurprising that Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch's children have lucked out in life.

The former Stoke City striker and Britain's Next Top Model star Abbey welcomed their first daughter Sophia Ruby in March 2011, then went on to have their second child, Liberty Rose, in 2015. The Strictly Come Dancing winner then gave birth to son Johnny, now six, followed by Jack, four. Fans love their insights into family life on their podcast The Therapy Crouch with Abbey saying how much she loves motherhood. "The best thing about being a parent is creating these lives and bringing them into the world… It’s unconditional love. You don’t know anything like it," she enthused.

Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch are proud parents to four children

For Abbey, being outnumbered 4:2 is no problem. The star admitted she loves having a busy house and that it feels natural to her... not that she finds having four kids easy, however! “When I’m at home and the kids are driving me crazy, I want to go to work and be on my own for an hour," she told The Sun.

Here's everything we know about Abbey and Peter's family life with their four children.

Sophia Ruby, 13

© Instagram Abbey Clancy pictured with daughters Sophia (right) and Liberty (centre)

Sophia was born on 14 March 2011, making her the oldest of the Crouch kids. Sophia takes after her mum with long golden-brown locks and a clear passion for fashion after being on the receiving end of high-end clothes and shoes for birthdays. As with any teenage girl, famous or not, her father has been the source of embarrassment with Peter telling Jonathan Ross that her friends used to tease her for having such a tall dad.

He joked: "My little girl, the eldest one, I took her to summer camp and she was like, 'Dad don't come in'' because the kids were making fun because her dad was so tall. I thought I'd be a real cool dad but obviously not. I let her run in and then she realised the boys liked football and the next day she was like, ''Dad, do you want to come [to] the class?'' It's amazing how she's changed!"

Not only following in her mother's footsteps, Sophia is also a keen sportsperson like her dad and participates in swimming competitions, often bringing home prizes. When swimming for Leatherhead Swim Club in 2022 the then 10-year-old left a competition with an impressive five medals – two gold, two silver and one bronze.

Liberty Rose, 8

© Instagram The Therapy Crouch podcast host posing with daughter Liberty Rose

Liberty was born on 1 June 2015, surrounding Peter with girls. "God help my @petercrouch," Abbey joked on Twitter after the birth. Now, almost nine years later, Liberty is the spitting image of her older sister, sharing her golden hair and cheeky smile.

She has also followed in her mother’s footsteps having appeared in modelling campaigns such as Frozen Fashion Week in 2020 which saw both sisters dressing up as Frozen characters Anna and Elsa. The two girls walked the runway and were photographed by Mary McCartney, the daughter of Sir Paul.

Abbey previously told HELLO! "I wouldn't force them into doing it, [modelling]. But if it's something they want to do then I'll support them all the way. I think it's important to be really happy and to have fun."

Johnny, 6

© Instagram Peter Crouch hugging his mini-me sons Jack and Johnny

Johnny was born on 3 January 2018 and is the couple’s first son. He has the signature blonde-brown hair of his older sisters and is clearly a mummy's boy with Abbey even saying that Johnny rules the roost at home in 2019. "He’s the prince!" she told OK!. "Johnny’s just gorgeous, he’s really gentle and loving. He’s always cuddling and kissing me."

Like his big sisters, Johnny has also modelled, appearing alongside them in images for an F&F campaign in 2021.

Jack, 4

© Getty/Shane Sinclair The Britain's Next Top Model star and the football pundit always put family first

Jack was born on 4 June 2019 and is the youngest of the Crouch brood and looks identical to his older brother Johnny. He has been the source of mum-shaming for Abbey when she shared an image on social media of the four-year-old sucking on a dummy. Instagram users commented. "Isn’t he a bit old for a dummy?," fans asked at the time. Unphased, Abbey didn’t bother responding to the comments.

Jack has also divided the internet when he was pictured in a Liverpool football kit on his first birthday. Followers on Instagram commented on the all-red outfit stating it was "honestly shocking from Crouch allowing him to wear a Liverpool kit". Perhaps the youngest Crouch will take after his dad and become a football ace too and the Liverpool kit is the first of many to come…

After the birth of Jack, Abbey described herself as "the luckiest girl alive right now."

Is baby number five on the horizon for Abbey and Peter?

© Instagram Peter pictured at the theatre with his kids Jack, Johnny, Sophia and Liberty

Much to the disappointment of fans of the family, it is unlikely that the family of six will become seven with both Abbey and Peter saying they think four children are enough for them.

Abbey told Lorraine Kelly during an appearance on her ITV show in 2019 that "having four children, spreading my time equally between the four is hard."

Meanwhile, Peter also told Laura Whitmore, that more children are off the cards. "Oh 100 percent [we are not having another child]," he admitted, adding: "I don't know if we planned for four [children] but it's amazing, I love it! [To have] two boys and two girls, I feel blessed."