Alan Carr's arty £2.8m bachelor pad in London post divorce

Alan Carr is ready to embrace the bachelor lifestyle, and he's got the bachelor pad to match.

The beloved comedian and TV presenter, who lives in a stunning terraced home in West London with stunning décor, announced his split from his husband Paul Drayton in 2022, and it seems he's ready to start a new chapter.

Appearing on a recent episode of Paloma Faith's podcast, 'Mad, Sad and Bad', the former Chatty Man host opened up about navigating the dating scene since splitting from Paul.

He said that people were looking for the "clickbait" reasons why he and Paul decided to part ways, but that it was a case of the marriage running its course.

"The marriage just fell apart," he said candidly, adding, "It was 13 years, we gave it a good go." Alan then shared that he's beginning to date again, but his self-esteem has held him back.

On finding new love, the comedian said: "I'm tentatively putting [myself] back into dating. But my problem is, I've [put myself down] so much I've started to believe my own act.

"And there are people now who are interested in me, and I'm like, 'What, with my teeth, glasses and fat back?' [laughs] and I think 'Alan you've got to reign it in'."

Alan Carr's stylish London home

Meanwhile, in between navigating the dating scene, Alan welcomes friends and special guests into his stylish home frequently as the comedian films his hit podcast, 'Life's A Beach', from the comfort of his sofa and, from what we've seen, the home is so arty.

Now that he's open to dating, his home would be the perfect place to host a date night should he wish...

© Instagram Alan lives in a terraced home in the west London area and, according to Rightmove, the average terraced house can fetch up to a staggering £2.8 million on the current market. It's not hard to see why the TV star's house has such a high price tag. This glimpse of a sitting area leading out onto the garden was shown in a funny video Alan filmed with podcast guest Atsuko Okatsuka, which shows how stylish the interiors are. Apart from the sky-high ceilings, the tall bookcase behind a snug chair is super chic. Alan is lucky to have large floor-to-ceiling doors that lead outside to the secluded and private garden.

© Instagram Another snapshot from the same video gives a better view of the garden. The size is modest, which is typical of terrace properties in the capital, but it's no less impressive. Alan has glass panes in the middle of the decking to see below, and two stylish chairs are placed on the decking for when the warmer months allow for time outside. The garden is also surrounded by pretty foliage.

© Instagram The 48-year-old's kitchen features a modern electric hob and a hidden extractor fan above it. There is also plenty of pristine marble surface space, thanks to the generous square footage and the island in the centre of the room. Above the surfaces are mirrors which reflect the light and can often make a room feel even bigger.

© Instagram We love this bar area in another part of Alan's home. The pretty shelves are placed just behind the kitchen island and breakfast bar and are stacked with colourful bottles and delicate cocktail glasses.



© Instagram Alan's lounge has a large navy coloured sofa with an array of patterned cushions. But the most eye-catching part of the room is the colourful wallpaper. The feature wall has been lined with abstract-style designer wallpaper, which adds texture and vibrancy to the room.

