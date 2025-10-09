The Celebrity Traitors' staggering net worth revealed: From Alan Carr to Jonathan Ross

The debut of Celebrity Traitors kicked off on Wednesday 8 October to much fanfare. With a stacked cast of celebrities from Stephen Fry to Jonathan Ross and Alan Carr, it's hard not to be enthralled by what's already being tipped to be a "chaotic" series. Set amid the backdrop of the gloomy Ardross Castle in Scotland, British celebrities from television, music, theatre and sport all gathered to go head-to-head for up to £100,000, which will be donated to a charity of their choice. Find out all about the cast and their net worths below.

Jonathan Ross

Jonathan Ross is joining Alan Carr as one of the programme's masterful traitors. The 64-year-old talk show host was dubbed as the "obvious choice", his years behind the talk show host desk and as a former reporter means he can effortlessly control a conversation, interrupt, deflect, and charmingly probe – all handy skills in Ardross Castle. Thanks to his stellar career, the broadcasting icon is said to have a net worth of around £30million.

Stephen Fry

It's no surprise that actor and comedian Stephen Fry reportedly "jumped at the chance" to appear on Celebrity Traitors. Starting out as one half of the comedic duo, Fry and Laurie (Hugh Laurie), Stephen expanded his career becoming actor, broadcaster, director, comedian and writer. He's now reportedly one of the country's most wealthy actors with an estimated net worth of £20million.

Mark Bonnar

Scottish actor Mark Bonnar has a slew of impressive acting credits to his name, including BBC's Line of Duty as DCC Mike Dryden, Shetland, Guilt and most recently, Ludwig alongside David Mitchell. His reported net worth is £11million.

Alan Carr

Another one of Britain's biggest exports, Alan Carr, has also joined the cast of Celebrity Traitors. Fans have already quickly dubbed him one of the best choices for a traitor, but the comedian originally got his start on the The Friday Night Project before going on to host his own show, Alan Carr's Celebrity Ding Dong and Alan Carr: Chatty Man. Having gone on a plethora of tours, hosted a number of shows and even penned a few books, Alan reportedly has a net worth of around £10million.

WATCH: Celebrity Traitors Teaser

Tameka Empson

Tameka Empson joined Eastenders in 2009 as Kim Fox, the half-sister of Denise Fox. She appeared on the list of the BBC's highest paid stars and has a reported net worth of £6.26million.

Tom Daley

Olympic diver and gold medallist, Tom Daley is set to appear on this year's Celebrity Traitors. Though the 31-year-old officially retired from diving last year, it's estimated that thanks to his sporting career and other business ventures, he has a reported net worth of £4million.

© BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem Jonathan Ross reportedly has the highest net worth of all the celebrity traitor stars

Paloma Faith

Singer Paloma Faith became known for her hits such as Only Love Can Hurt Like This, Picking Up the Pieces, New York and Never Tear Us Apart. She's also made appearances on The Voice Kids and The Great British Bake Off in 2024. Thanks to her catalogue of hits, touring and other ventures, her net worth is estimated to be £2million.

Kate Garraway

Good Morning Britain presenter, Kate Garraway, is also entering the castle to compete on the debut run of Celebrity traitors. Kate began her career as a journalist in the '90s with ITV News Central before moving to GMTV in 2000. In 2014 she joined Good Morning Britain as a presenter and even appeared on the nineteenth season of I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! According to multiple sources, Kate's net worth is £1.5million.

© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Studio Lambert/CodyBurridge/Matt Burlem Good Morning Presenter Kate Garraway is joining the cast

Charlotte Church

Charlotte Church shot to fame at just 12 years old thanks to her otherworldly vocals. Starting in classical music, she branched out to pop music and sold over ten million records worldwide. It was reported that at the height of her fame, Charlotte had amassed a fortune of £25million, a claim she has denied. She even joked in an interview with BBC Wales that "The tax man is looking at my accounts wondering where I'm hiding all my money". Most recently, her net worth has been reported to be around £800,000-£1million.

Clare Balding

Sports broadcaster Clare Balding is also joining the Celebrity Traitors cast this year. From reporting the Olympic Games to fronting the coverage for a plethora of different sporting games across the BBC. During her time on television, Clare Balding's estimated net worth is roughly £1million, partly due to her work with the BBC, which was reported to be between £205,000 and £209,999 in the 2022/2023 report.